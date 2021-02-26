Protein Day 2021: Teach For India collaborates with Right To Protein to increase protein awareness among school children

Protein Day 2021 - Join Right To Protein to know all about the importance of protein consumption on 27th February, 3:00 PM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's largest non-profit education network - Teach For India, which is also a part of the global Teach For All Network is collaborating with the Right To Protein initiative to commemorate the macronutrient protein on India's second annual Protein Day.

In association with nutritionist Pooja Makhija, and Teach For India will educate children and their parents about the importance of consuming adequate protein in their daily diets for overall better health and nutrition.

The educational session will be conducted over an online webinar, where children from around the country, especially those that are a part of the Teach For India network in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will participate along with their parents in the online session.

Led by Makhija, topics such as protein consumption for the development of the human body, common errors with protein consumption, identification of easily affordable and accessible plant and animal protein sources, and methods of including all types of protein in daily diets, will be the focus on Protein Day 2021.

"Teach For India has always believed that an excellent education is a balance of academics, holistic development, strengthening values and mindsets and overall well-being of children. Through this collaboration with Right To Protein, we were presented with the opportunity to educate our students about the importance of nutrition in their development. Children and parents understanding the role of nutrition is a great step towards raising leaders with healthy bodies," said Abhik Bhattacherji, National Director of Marketing & Communications at Teach For India.

"A well-balanced nutritious meal is indeed important for the overall health and growth of children. Quite often parents and children find it difficult to identify healthy food options. The Protein Paradox study itself found that mothers in most Indian households were unable to identify top protein sources. What better occasion than our country's Protein Day to educate children themselves about adequate protein consumption for better health and nutrition. These joint efforts by Right To Protein and Teach For India on this monumental day is one of the most important first few steps in preparing India's next generation to be protein sufficient," added Pooja Makhija, Nutritionist.

Parents and their children can attend the webinar on Protein Day - February 27, 2021 (Saturday) at 3:00 PM by easily registering themselves by clicking here.

Attending this webinar will be an opportunity to learn all about the importance of protein, the different animal and plant sources of protein, bust all protein myths and misconceptions and learn everything one needs to know about versatile and affordable sources of protein.

Earlier this month, Right To Protein announced the theme of Protein Day 2021 - Powering with Plant Protein' to help shine the spotlight on plant-based sources of protein - as accessible, affordable, acceptable, and versatile protein sources that are often ignored in a country.

According to the Protein Paradox Study (2020), 76 per cent of Indian mothers believe that there aren't enough high-protein vegetarian food options, and most Indian households rely only on lentils for daily protein intake.

Protein Day 2021, therefore, aims to grow the knowledge of citizens about different types of sources and their importance in daily meals for better nutrition and health.

In 2020, Right To Protein launched India's first Protein Day to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate Indians on the significance and importance of consuming proteins in their everyday diets.

Several like-minded citizens, organizations, nutritionists, food industry experts, and brands joined the movement last year to raise awareness on protein sufficiency in the country including Poultry Federation of India, Assocom Institute of Bakery Technology & Management, NutriTech Consulting Services, LabelBlind and Nmami Life by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal among others.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

