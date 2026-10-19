VMPL New Delhi [India], October 19: Diwali is a festival of light, love, and togetherness. Yet, at a time when India faces a growing burden of diabetes and lifestyle ailments, families are looking closely at what goes into their festive sweets. Concerns around refined sugar, dairy, and artificial additives are encouraging consumers to seek healthier, conscious choices. Addressing this need, BlissByAnju emerges as a complete 100% plant-based solution for those who care about their health, animals' lives, and the planet. Crafted with a strict commitment to no oil, no ghee, no refined sugar, and no preservatives, the brand offers a wholesome way to celebrate without compromising on taste or tradition.

For founder and lifestyle coach Anju Kalhan, this philosophy stems from her personal healing journey. "Food as medicine is our mantra. My personal health journey made me question our daily choices. I wanted to create alternatives that combine thoughtful ingredients, familiar flavors, and accessibility so people can care for their health, animals, and the planet during festivals," says Anju Kalhan. Mindful Choices Made Truly Accessible Conscious food choices should not feel like an expensive luxury. Historically, healthy or vegan sweets have been positioned as premium items out of reach for average households. The brand bridges this gap by offering plant-based sweets at practical price points, utilizing whole-food ingredients deeply rooted in Indian homes, such as naturally sweet dates, almonds, and cashews.

With the ICMR-INDIAB study reporting over 101 million people living with diabetes in India, ingredient awareness has never been more vital. By offering transparently labeled options, the goal is to make healthy festive gifting an everyday reality for families across the country. Thoughtful Ingredients, Animals' Lives, and Safety By eliminating dairy, refined sugars, and oils, the recipes offer a conscious alternative to conventional sweets. Dates provide natural sweetness and fiber, replacing refined sugar without sacrificing traditional flavor. Furthermore, the dairy-free range directly protects animals' lives by offering choices that respect animals and avoid intensive farming practices. Adhering strictly to FSSAI guidelines, product labels clearly outline ingredients to help consumers make informed health decisions, while noting that portion control remains important for those managing diabetes due to naturally occurring sugars in dates.

A Contemporary Spin on Traditional Sweets The festive collection offers curated plant-based treats ideal for family gatherings and corporate gifting. The Vegan Dark Chocolate Barfi features a rich blend of vegan dark chocolate, almonds, cashews, blueberries, cocoa, and dates. For baked options, Almond Biscotti is available in Original, Pistachio, and Dark Chocolate variants, all prepared without refined flour, refined sugar, ghee, or added oils. Handcrafted artisanal ladoos and gift hampers round out the selection, bringing together whole nuts and seeds sweetened naturally for elegant festive presentation. Celebration with Environmental Responsibility By encouraging plant-based alternatives, the brand offers consumers a simple yet impactful way to reduce their environmental footprint this festive season.

Diwali is about generosity, care, and new beginnings. What truly sets BlissByAnju apart as a homegrown Indian brand is the deep level of expertise behind every recipe. As a seasoned lifestyle and fitness coach, Anju Kalhan brings years of professional experience and endless examination of ingredients to ensure every offering meets the highest nutritional standards. When a Swadeshi wellness expert creates products driven by personal responsibility and genuine passion, consumers can trust that every bite reflects real integrity, health, and care-proving that Diwali can be joyous, nourishing, and compassionate for everyone. Discover the festive collection: www.blissbyanju.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)