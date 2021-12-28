Provident Palm Vista is set to create a positive disruption in MMR Architectural Housing Landscape

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Provident Palm Vista, the maiden venture of Provident Housing Limited in Mumbai, has already crafted a niche place in the MMR region.

From the introduction of the project in mid of October 2021 to December 2nd week 2021, it has received close to 1500 walk-ins. The project is already growing in stature, winning the best the Thematic Project of the Year 2021 at Times Real Estate Conclave, a living testimony to its rising fame.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Puravankara Limited, said, "The core objective of rolling out Provident Palm Vista is making luxury affordable and accessible to the masses. We are quite glad to see that the project stands out in this fiercely competitive market even in this short span of time. With a well thought out architectural and structural designs, first-of-its-kind 'switch' furniture and a strong focus on sustainability, it is set to change the definition of affordable luxury in the MMR region in coming times.

We firmly believe that these positive trends for our project are here to stay, it will continue and culminate into the final deal when we open the project for sale in Q4 of FY 22. Palm Vista is one of the most ambitious projects, and it will be the stepping stone for the brand Provident Housing in Maharastra. It will further augur the brand's expansion plan in key residential markets of the state in near future."

Currently, the project is in the price discovery phase, wherein potential homebuyers are given complete details of the project and the price bracket of each unit type. The interested homebuyers can put in their "Expression of Interest" (EOI) for the project. The final price revelation will happen in Q4 of FY 22.

Palm Vista is a thoughtfully designed gated community with skillfully crafted unit plans for maximum space utilisation & ample sunlight and ventilation. Located in Kalyan, an emerging residential hotspot in Mumbai, one of the tallest developments in the micro-market, offering 1 BHK & 2.5 BHK apartments.

The project is spread across 16 acres with 76% Open Space & 30+ Varieties of Palm Trees for an unparalleled natural ambience. Apartments at Provident Palm Vista are planned with minute attention to detail and functionality and offer more than 60+ leisure amenities to meet the lifestyle of the new-age discerning customer.

In 46 years, Puravankara has gained global and industry-wide recognition for its unique, theme-infused projects that have continued to delight its customers. The saga continues with Palm Vista, which introduces its proud owners to a vibrant, tropical lifestyle in the city of dreams.

Provident Housing Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Puravankara Limited, was established in 2008 to meet the aspirations of teeming millions by offering premium affordable homes. It is also one of the pioneers in making premium, affordable homes in the country.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.providenthousing.com/).

Puravankara Limited is a leading real estate conglomerate headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan India presence. In the last four decades (46 years), the company has established two distinct and successful brands. The flagship brand Puravankara caters to the premium end of the spectrum. The company has completed 74 projects measuring over 42 million sq. ft., and over 22 million sq. ft. of projects are under development. Currently, the total land bank of the company is close to 65 million sq. ft.

