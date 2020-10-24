Prudent Corporate announces appointment of Karan Datta and Deepak Sood as independent directors

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prudent Corporate, one of India's fastest growing Group in financial services, today announced the appointment of Karan Datta and Deepak Sood as Independent Directors. With this appointment, the Prudent Board expands to 7 directors, 2 of whom are independent.
"We are delighted to welcome Karan and Deepak to our Board," said Sanjay Shah, Managing Director, Prudent Group, "They both greatly complement our current board. Karan has rich experience in financial services industry and Deepak has a strong track record of leading insurance businesses. They each have deep knowledge of our industry and we are confident that their domain expertise will provide fresh and valuable perspectives to the Company's management and long term strategy."
Karan Datta, a MF Industry Veteran, brings over 25 years of experience in financial services industry across corporate finance, distribution of financial products and asset management. He has served in leadership roles at marquee names such as Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Axis Mutual, Aditya Birla Financial Services and Tata Finance.
Deepak Sood, an Insurance Industry Veteran, brings over 30 years of rich experience in the insurance industry. He has worked as CEO of Avantha Ergo and Future Generali India Insurance and served in leadership roles at Bajaj Allianz, Zurich Financial Services and United India Insurance.
