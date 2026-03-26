Global Leaders, Policymakers and Healthcare Experts Convene in Mumbai to Shape the Future of Health Systems, Medical Education and Innovation

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: PULSE 2026, a landmark platform bringing together policymakers, global experts, healthcare leaders, and academicians, is set to drive meaningful deliberations on the future of healthcare and medical education in India and beyond. The conference will focus on transforming health systems, strengthening medical education, and fostering innovation across the sector. The agenda features a diverse range of high-impact sessions beginning with the inaugural theme, "The Future of Medical Education", emphasizing the need to build a globally competitive and future-ready ecosystem. Key discussions will revolve around competency-based education, integration of AI in classrooms, and next-generation surgical and clinical training.

The conference will be graced by eminent dignitaries including Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon. Chief Minister, Smt. Sunetra Pawar, Hon. Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Hasan Mushrif, Hon. Minister for Medical Education , Smt. Madhuri Misal, Hon. Minister of State for Medical Education. They will be joined by leading voices from healthcare and academia such as Mr. Vishwajeet Kadam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth; Dr. Ramakanta Panda renowned Indian cardiac surgeon and the founder of the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai PULSE Champions, and Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala is the Director of the Department of General & Minimal Access Surgery at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and PULSE Champions; and Mr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare and FICCI Chair, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Ramky among other distinguished experts and industry leaders.

Dedicated tracks on Digital Health & AI, Clinical Innovation, and Education Futures will explore scalable community healthcare models, virtual hospitals, AI-driven learning pathways, and emerging care delivery frameworks. Sessions will also address preventive and traditional medicine, chronic disease management, and the evolution of integrated, patient-centric care. The second day will focus on Health Systems & Workforce Transformation, highlighting strategies to build resilient healthcare systems, alongside discussions on startups, policy, governance, and medical ethics. Critical themes such as medical data sovereignty, national regulatory vision, and global scalability of Indian healthcare innovations will be explored. The conference will culminate in The Maharashtra Declaration, aimed at translating dialogue into actionable outcomes through collaborations, investments, and knowledge exchange.

PULSE 2026 stands as a pivotal initiative to shape the next decade of healthcare and medical education through dialogue, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Website: https://www.pulse2026.in/en Media Contact: Suresh Rathore, 98200007348, Trident Public Affairs , www.tridentpublicaffairs.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)