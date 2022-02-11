Pune-based Interior Company, Floma Homes imbibes Pune's Culture and Wada Style Interiors in their recent project

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/SRV): Floma Homes, a Pune-based interior decoration firm specialized in making homes, stands out with their creative approach within the client's budget.
The company is one of the top home interior design firms in Pune.
Floma Homes started as a marketing service provider but gradually progressed into a start-up interior designing firm.
Today, the company has completed over 50+ projects in and around Pune and provides 3D design services all over India.
Their recent project, a 3BHK flat with a private terrace of around 1000 to 1100 sq ft at Erandwane has been able to grasp Pune's 'Wada Culture' perfectly by customizing every element of the house.
With interior design trends changing every year, it's important to understand the latest materials, color pallets, and styles for beautifying rooms. No matter the size or the layout of the rooms, the company has numerous ideas that can be adapted to almost any home.
Through the recently launched video, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8v-dsHfNP3o) Floma Projects, the company is showcasing its eye for detail and the unique ability to turn any space into a beautiful setting. For example, the 'wada- theme' Puneri arch in the living room of the project has been carved perfectly to the T. The base of the pillars has been supported with a carved stone to strengthen the arch. The kids' bedroom, the finishing, and the concept understanding given by the client have been more than satisfactory. The custom-built bunk bed concept that includes a bed and study to optimize maximum space of the room is the perfect example of 100% customization.
The beautifully done outdoor decor by Floma Homes included an intimate sit-out on one side and a personalized bar section on the other. The countertop of the bar unit has been carved out of one single bark of the tree without replacing or adding any other parts to complete the whole look. This shows that when clients ask for custom-built elements for their house, Floma Homes deliver just that.
The personal touch by the Floma Team cannot go unnoticed. The company pays attention to the smallest of the elements such as the switchboards too, in order to make the living space simply perfect. All in all, this project by Floma Homes is a classic example of imbibing Pune's culture and Wada-style interiors with a modern touch. The work of customisation and custom-built elements along with the personal touches has surely made this project extraordinary.
The company's dedicated team of designers understands the need for space and practicality and can offer clients what they need. Floma Homes offer end-to-end furnishing for beautiful home interiors with modular kitchen furnishing, living and dining, and bedroom interiors bringing your dream to life.
The company cares for every client's choice of design and accordingly builds the process. Flora Homes also ensures an end-to-end mode of working which makes the process fun and stress-free for the client.
Flora Homes have a high referral rate with their budget-friendly prices and high-quality designs. They provide design solutions where great ideas get to work! The company has its own product designs, handpicked raw materials, and expert labor which means it can offer the best quality home decor at the speed of the client's imagination.
If you would like to know more about Floma or want a consultation for your interior design, visit their website: (https://floma.in/?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=Press+Release+ & utm_campaign=Floma) or simply give call Floma at +91-9049569690.
