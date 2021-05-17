Pune Digital Marketing company, TTDigitals launches online marketing courses

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the vision to assist businesses in every part of the country and thrive online, TTDigitals initiated its digital marketing agency. For all those people who do not know, TTDigitals is a (https://ttdigitals.com) leading digital marketing company headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, which is presently on the verge of becoming the best online marketing agency in Pune, and the rest of the country.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has provided services to 100+ Clients, completed 200+ Projects, handled 30 Cr+ marketing budgets and generated 2 Lac+ leads, and successfully delivered 200 - 500 per cent growth for their clients within the first year of association.

The company has worked with some of the well-known names in the industry such as - Pune University, PCMC, MIT Pune Group, Flipkart Top Sellers, Hyderabad Institute of Technology & Management, IIB - NEET Coaching Institute in Maharashtra, Arms Academy & more.

Apart from providing exemplary digital marketing services at the most affordable cost, TTDigitals has also come up with online digital marketing courses that provide aspirants and especially students, with an opportunity to learn practice-oriented digital marketing courses in online mode.

Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the Founder at TTDigitals, says that, "The company has the vision to assist businesses in vitalizing their online presence by expert digital marketing strategies. To execute that, we as a company not only have to provide quality services, but also we have to nurture the digital marketing experts who can then become growth enablers for our clients or prospective clients."

With his zeal and enthusiasm, he started this company in the year 2016 with restricted funds and slowly, with time and assistance of a skilled team, made this company a leading brand in marketing.

Online marketing course

To assist people in understanding the ins and outs of digital marketing and make them grow more skilled and expert in this field, TTDigitals started various online courses in digital marketing, graphic design, and website design. The main aim behind starting these online courses was to share their industry experience, techniques, and tips with young and aspiring digital marketers, website designers, and graphic designers who yearn to mark this industry.

In addition to this, to make these online courses approachable to every person even during the pandemic, TTDigitals have shifted these courses to an online platform where people can easily join these courses simply by sitting at home.

The course features best for under/graduates

TTDigitals online marketing courses are designed to provide extensive knowledge and estimable insights applicable to the industry. It is perfect for graduates and undergraduates who want to upskill their abilities and make way for their career advancement. Some of the important features of these online marketing courses -

* Latest Online Certification Program that incorporates conventional marketing basics and industry demanded digital marketing theories and tools.

* This online curriculum comprises 10+ International Certifications approved in the digital marketing business and offering 20+ digital marketing instruments.

* Business exposure and internship openings in the program will make candidates equipped for getting placed for the position of PPC or SEO, or Digital marketing specialists.

* Digital marketing education, real-time online classes, and easy-to-understand learning material.

Grab the early bird offer now!

TTDigitals provide students with this golden opportunity to become a certified digital marketing experts with the assistance of their online marketing courses. You can grab the early bird offer by enrolling in this program today and pay only Rs. 25000 instead of the actual fees of Rs. 40000 to become a part of this extensive learning program.

