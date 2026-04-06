University campus to host No Drugs Volunteer initiative in association with Lashkar Police Station, placing students at the centre of Pune's fight against substance abuse

PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: In a significant step towards building a drug-free future through youth participation and institutional collaboration, Pune Police will organise the No Drugs Volunteer campaign at Dr. P. A. Inamdar University, Azam Campus, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11:00 am. The initiative, being held in association with Lashkar Police Station, Awami Mahaz and Padmapani Foundation, is designed to address the growing concern of drug abuse among young people through awareness, prevention and community engagement. More importantly, by hosting the programme at a university campus, the organisers are placing students at the heart of a wider social movement aimed at protecting Pune's youth from the dangers of addiction.

The programme will be held under the chairmanship of Mrs. Abeda Inamdar, President, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, Pune. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar will directly interact with students during the session. Senior officials including Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioners of Police Rajlakshmi Shivankar and Nikhil Pingale, along with Rahul Dumbale of Padmapani Foundation, will also be present. The No Drugs Volunteer campaign is intended to build a strong network of young volunteers who can become awareness ambassadors in their communities and educational spaces. The initiative aims to sensitise youth in the 15 to 30 age group about the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse, while encouraging informed dialogue around prevention, rehabilitation and the role of society in early intervention.

Mrs. Abeda Inamdar, President, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, Pune, said, "A university is not only a place of academic learning, but also a space where responsible citizenship is shaped. If we want to secure the future of our society, we must empower young minds with awareness, courage and clarity. Through this initiative, we want students to understand that saying no to drugs is not just a personal choice, but a social responsibility." Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "The fight against drugs cannot be won by enforcement alone. It requires trust, awareness and active participation from the community, especially the youth. Through the No Drugs Volunteer initiative, our vision is to create a people-supported movement in which students become partners in prevention and ambassadors of a healthier, safer and drug-free Pune."

With the participation of senior police leadership, educational authorities and community organisations, the programme is expected to send out a strong message that the battle against drugs must begin with awareness, vigilance and collective resolve. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)