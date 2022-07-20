Pune's Lifeberries Health Dental Clinic awarded for quality service at affordable cost

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/GPRC): Lifeberries Health, a Pune-based advanced Diagnostic centre and Multispecialty Dental Clinic was recently given an award for providing quality service at an affordable cost to dental patients.
Established in August 2014 by Dr Amit Luthra and Dr Surbhi Bhatia L, this dental clinic is home to an extremely professional team of Endodontists, Pedodontists, Oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Prosthodontists, Orthodontists, Oral medicine, Radiologists, Pathologist, gynaecologist, Cardiologists, and Physicians.
Talking about their motto, Dr Surbhi said, "At Lifeberries Health we not only treat our patients, but we furthermore aim to comprehend their questions and deliver them the best dental treatment. With the usage of the latest and best technology, be it for children or adults, we make it safe and all the procedures are done with minimum discomfort and pain. We deliver you with a state of composition ambience to create your dental stop soothing and relaxed always."
The various services provided by the Lifeberries Health clinic include Root Canal, Teeth Filling, Ceramic Braces, Invisible Braces, Teeth Cleaning, Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Smile Makeover, Tooth Crown, and Dental Bridges, Dentures, Tooth Extraction, Braces, Teeth Scaling & Gingivitis. The variety of packages that they offer around Pune include the following - preventive health check-up packages, full-body check-up packages, Annual Health check-up packages, Pre-employment health check-up packages, and diagnostics health check-up packages as well as all other types of health packages.
Each service and package is supported by the latest healthcare aids and reasonable cost.
This award-winning Dental Clinic offers customer service based on 3 principles - Quality, Value and Faith. Today, their clear and credible approach to their patient's health has made them one of Pune's most trusted clinics.
