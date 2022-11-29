Pune to host the 28th edition of Indian Plumbing Conference and Exhibition

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/PNN): The 28th edition of the Indian Plumbing Conference and Exhibition will be held from 1st - 3rd December 2022 in Pune at the "Deccan College Grounds, Pune. The theme of the conference is 'Advancement in Plumbing for Built Environment.' Indian Plumbing Conference is the national conference of the plumbing fraternity which is organized by the Indian Plumbing Association at different cities across the country. About 1,500 plus participants are expected to attend the conference which will include Building and Plumbing industry professionals including MEP Consultants, Real Estate Developers, Architects, Interior Designers, plumbing product manufacturers, Plumbing contractors, Project Managers, Site Supervisors and related professionals.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association said that the conference will have technical Sessions on pertinent topics on plumbing and water management on two days, 1st and 2nd December. It will serve as a common platform for professionals of plumbing and related sectors to exchange ideas and information on latest products, installations and technologies.

Nilesh Gandhi, IPA Pune Chapter Chairmansaid that the choice of location is chosen strategically as Pune is the hot favourite destination for emerging start-ups, education hubs and enjoys the position of an early mover in Water and Plumbing Technologies. He added that the conference will host knowledge sessions on Water Audit, BMS and IoT in Plumbing Applications, Reclamation of Water & Water Sources and learning how IoT is changing and bringing about cities to manage water. Case Studies on Achieving Net Zero Water & Waste will also be presented.

CXOs and senior executives from Wipro, ICICI Foundation, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, NEERI, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Lake Man of India and Rain man of Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Plumbing industry leaders will be speaking at the conference.

Plumbing is a science and plumbing not only constitutes 13%- 15% of a building's cost, but is also a very crucial service as there are only two live lines in a building: Plumbing and Electrical. Plumbing not only is responsible for supplying water but it also takes away waste in a hygienic manner. In the recent times there have been a lot of advancements in Plumbing that lead to more efficient and sustainable water management. But the irony is that these advancements and best plumbing practices do not reach out to building industry professionals. Through this conference, we wish to address this area and disseminate knowledge on innovations, best practices and Codal based practices, added Gurmit Singh Arora.

Fast Growing Real Estate sector, Government Initiatives fuelling rapid growth of Plumbing Industry

Rapid Urbanisation, Growth in Real Estate, Govt. schemes like PM Awas Yojna, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) to cover 24*7 Water Supply in 4700 cities, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to make cities Sewage and Sullage Free, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, ODF (Open Defecation Free) providing access to a toilet presents a huge opportunity and responsibility for plumbing sector.

Gurmit Singh Arora said that Indian Real estate has been witnessing very fast growth in the recent years, as the demand for built environment is on the rise. These new building structures will need meticulous planning and execution of all aspects of these built structures including Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing. Moreover, India has 18% of the world population but only 4% of the fresh water so we need to make emergent efforts to not only save water but also make use of the untapped resource of wastewater. Recycling wastewater and putting it to appropriate use will be a solution to our water woes. There needs to good amount of advocacy and communication on reusing wastewater. For this, moving towards Net Zero water and sanitary waste is the need of the hour.

Need for Architects and Plumbing Consultants to work together

There is a need for architects and plumbing consultants to work together during the execution of any project. Currently, by the time the plumbing consultant comes on board, the Civil structure is already ready. We have found lot of problems in installing Correct Plumbing systems in many building sites. Gurmit Singh Arora said therefore, the entire building fraternity including the builders, architects, project managers need to be aware about the importance of plumbing. IPA conferences aim to increase awareness on the correct plumbing practices. 28th Indian Plumbing Conference in Pune will have a spectrum of speakers from across the plumbing and building industry who will shed light on Advancement in Plumbing for Built Environment. United Nations adopted Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. 5 Goals out of 17 SDGs are directly related to Plumbing. The conference is also a way of progressing towards these SDGs by focussing on important SDGs like Clean Water and Sanitation.

Two MoUs to be signed with a goal to achieve Net Zero Water and Net Zero Sanitary waste

Indian Plumbing Association will sign MoUs with Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and Singapore Plumbing Society (SPS). The MoU with Indian Institute of Architects is to jointly work on matters of national interest such as water and sanitation, including water conservation, water efficiency and protection of the environment through safe plumbing standards, moving towards design of projects to achieve Net Zero Water and Sanitary waste, while the MoU with Singapore Plumbing Society is to jointly work on Net Zero Water and Net Zero Sanitary waste by following plumbing standards and ensuring to reduce the consumption of water by Use of Low Flow Fixtures and Sanitaryware, Rainwater Harvest, Reclaim Grey and Black Water and ensure that all building projects are water positive.

Gurmit Singh Arora said that Indian Plumbing Association with the active support of its 24 Chapters Pan India is persistently working towards Redefining Plumbing standards in India. This is being accomplished by increasing awareness among the Indian Building fraternity about the importance of Correct Plumbing Practices through IPA publications, events, conferences and water conservation missions. IPA has 6000+ members, across the country from every segment of the building industry including Architects, PHE Consultants, Manufacturers, Contractors, Traders and Academicians. Flagship initiatives like Plumbex India, Indian Plumbing Professionals League, Indian Plumbing Today, Plumbing Codes, Plumbing Laboratory and I SAVE WATER Mission are concrete steps in that direction.

