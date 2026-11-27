PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], November 27: To honour the invaluable contribution made by private schools in elevating the stature of education, sports and culture in the country, Chandigarh University in collaboration with Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) felicitated 761 principals, teachers and students from over 1157 schools across India during the 6th edition of the FAP National Awards 2026 held at Chandigarh University campus. Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the FAP National Awards 2026 as the Chief Guest along with Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Northern Army Commander and guest of honour, Lieutenant General (Retired) Deependra Singh Hooda and other dignitaries including Punjabi writer, singer and actor Happy Raikoti, Vice Chancellor of Chandigarh University Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, President of FAP, Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri.

Of the 1525 awards being conferred during FAP National Awards 2026, 761 schools, teachers, principals and meritorious students from 19 States & UTs - including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Nagaland - were conferred with awards on the opening day of 2026 edition. Besides Life Time Achievement Awards conferred on 15 School Principals and 15 Teachers who have given the maximum time of their lives to the teaching profession and contributed positively to society, Best School Award (for academic achievements) was conferred upon the top 50 schools that have the highest percentage of students scoring 97% and above marks in 10th and 12th board examinations. For achievements in sports, Best School Award was also conferred on top 52 schools who have won 1st position at the state level or won medals in national-level games. The Best Student (Pride of India) award was bestowed upon 254 meritorious students who have shown excellence in academics by scoring over 97% marks in the 10th and 12th board examinations. For achievements in sports, The Best Student (Pride of India) award was also conferred upon 368 students for winning medals at national level sports competitions. Seven Appreciation Awards were also given to non-teaching staff members schools for their exemplary contribution in school administration and management.

In his inaugural address, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, GC Kataria said, "Punjab is the land of Gurus, great warriors, farmers and the people who save the nation from any calamity. But today drugs are the biggest challenge being faced by Punjab as the youth of the state are getting affected by it. Instead of blaming our youth, it's our responsibility to show the right path to the youth for living a good life. Teachers are the most capable to take up this challenge against drugs. If all teachers make an effort they can drive all the youth in the right direction. We need to make the campaign against drug menace a mass movement,".

He said, "Only few people can't make Viksit Bharat by 2047 a reality. India was known as a global hub of education because of the educational institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila (two of the most prominent centers of higher learning in the ancient Indian subcontinent). Today, India is trying to regain its place in the world and it will become reality with the joint effort of all those working in the education sector,". He said the National Education Policy 2020 is transforming India into a global education hub. The Punjab Governor, Kataria said, "In our country's education system, both the public and private sectors play a significant role. Nearly 52% of students in Punjab are part of the private schools who are providing quality education. Therefore, public and private institutions should not act as competitors, but rather as complements to one another,".

Commending the award recipients for their significant contributions in shaping the minds of the youth, MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "As academic excellence, skill development and entrepreneurship hold immense importance in a country's development, our school teachers will play a pivotal role in establishing India as the skill capital of the world and transform the nation into a knowledge superpower. As we are moving towards the goal of building a Viksit Bharat, this goal can be achieved only through a world-class education system focusing on the intellectual, physical and moral development of children in the early grades. As its not possible for government to do everything or even fulfil the need of quality education, private schools have a big role to play in making the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047 a reality. So besides recognizing meritorious students, FAP Awards are a due and fitting recognition of significant role being played by private schools and their teachers in the society for providing quality education with utmost dedication and hard work,".

In his address, President of FAP, Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri said, "Private schools are playing a pivotal role in school education but their contribution in India's transformation was ignored and the teachers of private schools were not given due recognition. So the purpose of FAP awards is to give due recognition to private schools, their teachers and students with these awards. This initiative also encourages private schools to compete for achievements in the fields of academics, sports, cultural heritage, infrastructure and facilities," he added. As many as 764 Pride of School Awards will be given to school principals on the concluding day of the 6th edition of FAP National Awards 2026 on Saturday.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)