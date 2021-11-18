Punjab National Bank donates medical equipment to Satyawadi Raja Harishchand Hospital in Delhi

You would like to read
- PNB launches "6S Campaign" under Govt. of India's customer outreach programme
- CVC praises steps taken by PNB to strengthen vigilance management
- University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee announces its launch on 11th July, 2021
- Sanjay Miranka joins Poonawalla Group acquired Magma Fincorp as Group CFO
- Thirsty Crow launches Food & Drinks Delivery App in Mumbai, Pune; ropes in Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt as Brand Ambassador!
New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to complement the government's efforts to strengthen last-mile healthcare infrastructure in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had recently kick-started relief efforts across various districts.
As a part of this program, the Bank donated medical equipment worth Rs. 10.00 lakh to Satyawadi Raja Harishchand Hospital in Delhi. The medical equipment consisting of Monitors and Oxygen Regulators was handed over to Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.
The event was attended by Brij Mohan Kishore Gupta - Dy. General Manager of Zonal Office Delhi, Shri Anil Ahluwalia - Deputy Circle Head of Circle Office North Delhi, Shri Arun Miglani - Chief Manager along with Shri Manoj Kumar - Lead District Manager of District North Delhi and Ms. Isha Khosla, District Magistrate of District North Delhi.
Brij Mohan Kishore Gupta reiterated Bank's long-standing commitment towards society. He said that while the intent is to provide proper medical treatment to the people of Delhi, it is part of our larger mission of contributing to upscaling healthcare infra throughout the country. The Bank has partnered with Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS)/Hospital Management Samiti (HMS) at the grass-root level for the initiative.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor