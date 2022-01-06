Punjab's best kept secret Thana-Dehrian-Kukanet Jungle Safari inaugurated

You would like to read
- Nature Nuskha launches a unique product - Hair Fitness Nourishing mist for healthy hair
- Project Baala' partners with mountaineer Nitish Singh, accelerates awareness on menstrual hygiene
- On Raksha Bandhan, Gajera Global School pledges to protect mother nature
- Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi appointed as Managing Director of Springer Nature India
- Winners of the Nature inFocus Photography and Film Contest 2021
Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Punjab Forest Minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian inaugurated the Nature Awareness Project at Thana Village. It includes 3 Lake facing Eco Tents, boating and Jungle safari gypsies.
This type of adventure based eco-tourism in the sub mountain ranges of district Hoshiarpur which borders Himachal Pradesh is one-of-its-kind. Punjab forest department has set up a camp namely Thana Nature retreat amid serene and secluded Thana and Dehrian forests overlooking Thana reservoir lake.
"This forest has a pristine beauty and the Thana Lakefront offers a picturesque view for nature lovers," said Parveen Kumar IFS, PCCF (HOFF) Punjab. Forest minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian dedicated this project namely Thana Nature Retreat and Jungle Safari to the people of Punjab.
Urging people to visit this scenic nature retreat, Punjab Forest Minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian said, "I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone involved in making this nature awareness project a grand success. This place is truly a best kept secret which has the potential to become one of the most visited tourist spots of Punjab. Besides promoting eco-tourism, it will help in creating employment opportunities for the local people of Kandi area. Spending time in such a landscape which has an abundance of flora and fauna is innately rewarding as it has a soothing effect on our mind."
The camp offers 3 all-weather tents with dining and restaurant facility to the visitors. The camp also offers a boat ride in the lake area of Thana dam. A dedicated jungle safari with off-road gypsies that started today connects Thana to Dehrian to Kukanet. It is pertinent to mention here that 7 km track from Thana to Dehrian offers the best ride through sand dunes and further 5 km from Dehrian to Kukanet through a steady stream of water which keeps flowing throughout the year. This stream has natural bamboo canopy on its sides. On the track it is common to spot caves of wild animals.
The nature trail near Dehrian also provides one of the best serene landscapes from the watchtower. "These facilities will boost the eco-tourism potential of this area and further enhance the economy of that area through employment opportunities," said Dr Sanjeev Tiwari IFS, Conservator of Forest Hoshiarpur.
"Depending upon the demand of the visitors these facilities can further be enhanced and other wildlife rich areas like Takhni wildlife sanctuary can be made a corridor for the visitors," said Amneet Singh IFS, DFO Hoshiarpur.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor