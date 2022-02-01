Punjabi University felicitated Patiala Politics for its recognised honesty and ethical work in the news industry

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): Since the launch of its Facebook page two years ago, Patiala Politics has developed a strong relationship of trust and credibility with the citizens of Patiala.
Patiala Politics has become a force to reckon with in the media echelons of the city, providing the fastest, most reliable, and unbiased news and media reports.
Patiala Politics was formed with the main goal of providing accurate local news to the residents of Patiala city. As the Covid hit many people with the ease of the internet and smartphones wanted to get the latest local news, the need for the same rose drastically, which led Patiala Politics to seize this opportunity by providing the platform and accurate news to the concerned readers of Patiala.
With the main goal of satisfying the needs of newsreaders from rural regions, Patiala Politics has decided to work on their website (http://patialapolitics.com). As big publishers failed to highlight the outlook of the local issues faced by the residents of the city and to satiate the hunger for local content, they came up with online pages and portals.
Patiala Politics received an award from a well-recognized Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University for their work and staying true to their word to provide accurate local news to the residents of Patiala. It was awarded in the Annual Journalist Conference, which is said to be one of the prestigious awards which became a motivation factor for Patiala Politics.
Patiala Politics is one such page that was born out of this need, and within a short span of under 5 years, it has become one of the trusted platforms for the residents of Patiala city seeking trustworthy, accurate, and fast information.
Patiala Politics focuses on true and trustworthy news, which is why they make sure the news is accurate and true to its words by gathering data from the Patiala district. Patiala Politics claims to have an envious reach of over 3 million on its Facebook page posts and its subsidiary helpline group. In these uncertain and insecure times, organizations like Patiala Politics are actually doing Yeoman's service.
Led by the tireless and dynamic single-handedly by Baljeet Singh Kohli, Patiala Politics has been able to carve a special place in the hearts of the residents of the Royal City-Patiala in a short span of time. In these unprecedented times where people are suffering every day psychologically, financially, and anxious about the ever-growing Covid cases Patiala Politics are actually doing noble work.
