VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, reported pre-sales of ₹2,136 crore in Q2FY27, up 62% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹1,322 crore in Q2FY26. Customer collections grew 24% YoY to ₹1,301 crore, up from ₹1,047 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales area for the quarter stood at 1.83 million square feet (msft), up 22% YoY, while average price realisation improved 32% YoY to ₹11,651 per sq. ft. During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 977 homes totalling 0.97 msft, bringing cumulative handovers for H1FY27 to 1,722 homes spanning 1.92 msft.

The company added 6.51 msft of potential developable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹8,900 crore, in Q2FY27. This brings total pipeline additions in H1FY27 to 10.74 msft, with an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Greater Noida. Commenting on the company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said: "Our focus is on scaling the business while maintaining discipline in pricing, capital deployment and execution. In Q2FY27, pre-sales grew 62% to ₹2,136 crore, with collections up 24% and average price realisation up 32%. This performance supports our strategy of investing in differentiated developments in markets where we see enduring demand.

In H1FY27, we added development opportunities with an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Greater Noida. We have been deliberate in selecting opportunities that offer both scale and long-term value. The priority now is to translate this development potential into launches, sales and cash flows. As we expand, we will remain selective about where we deploy capital and focused on execution." Q2 Performance Summary - Pre-sales rose 62% year-on-year to ₹2,136 crore, compared to ₹1,322 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹1,439 crore in Q1FY27 - Customer collections rose 24% year-on-year to ₹1,301 crore, up from ₹1,047 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹1,199 crore in Q1FY27

- Sales area grew 22% year-on-year to 1.83 msft, compared to 1.50 msft in Q2FY26 and 1.36 msft in Q1FY27 - Average price realisation improved 32% year-on-year to ₹11,651 per sq. ft, compared to ₹8,814 per sq. ft in Q2FY26 and ₹10,589 per sq. ft in Q1FY27 Further to the definitive agreement executed in Q1FY27, the company completed the sale of its commercial property, Purva Zentech, to an entity backed by ICICI Prudential AMC on September 30, 2026. The transaction values the asset at an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore and was executed through the transfer of the Company's entire shareholding in Purva Ruby Properties Private Limited.

Business Development in FY27 Puravankara added projects with a cumulative development potential of 10.74 msft and an estimated GDV of ₹14,100 crore in H1FY27. Of this, Q2FY27 additions accounted for 6.51 msft and ₹8,900 crore in estimated GDV, following Q1FY27 additions of 4.23 msft and ₹5,200 crore. Q2FY27 Additions - South-East Bengaluru: Entered into a joint development for a 7.83-acre land parcel with a potential GDV of over ₹1,100 crore and a developable area of 0.89 msft. - Goregaon West, Mumbai: Secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies spread across 4.68 acres. The project offers approximately 1.05 msft of developable potential and an estimated GDV of ₹2,600 crore.

- Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR: Entered Delhi-NCR by securing a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida, with a developable area of 4.57 msft and a GDV potential of ₹5,200 crore. Q1FY27 Additions - Mandur, Bengaluru: Secured a 14.57-acre land parcel with a GDV of ₹2,300 crore, offering 1.80 msft of development potential. - Doddagubbi, North Bengaluru: Entered into a joint development for an 11.23-acre land parcel with a potential GDV of over ₹1,100 crore and a developable area of 0.74 msft. - Sanna Ammanikere, North Bengaluru: Acquired a 9.73-acre land parcel in the airport corridor, with a GDV potential of approximately ₹800 crore and a developable area of 0.89 msft.

- Sarjapura, Bengaluru: Entered into a joint development for a 6.4-acre land parcel with a potential GDV of over ₹1,000 crore and a developable area of 0.80 msft. New Project and Phase Launches in H1FY27 During Q2FY27, Puravankara launched three new projects with a combined developable area of 1.00 msft: - Westend, Bengaluru: 0.26 msft. - Miami, Mumbai: 0.08 msft. - Equinox 6, Bengaluru: 0.66 msft. Including the 0.13 msft phase launch at Emerald Bay (Tower B12), Pune, in Q1FY27, total developable area launched during H1FY27 stood at 1.13 msft. Project Completions and Customer Handovers Puravankara completed 0.41 msft in Q2FY27 at One Park Avenue, Mumbai, comprising Avenue 1 (Panorama) (0.26 msft) and Avenue 6 (Panorama) (0.15 msft). Total project completions for H1FY27 stood at 2.13 msft.

Separately, customer handovers during Q2FY27 totalled 0.97 msft across 977 homes. Cumulative handovers for H1FY27 stood at 1.92 msft across 1,722 homes. Outlook India's economic outlook remains resilient, with the Reserve Bank of India's October 7, 2026 policy review raising its FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 7.1%. The RBI expects services activity, broadly stable employment conditions and infrastructure investment to support domestic demand. At the same time, it projects FY27 CPI inflation at 5.2% and has raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, shifting its stance to calibrated tightening amid rising price pressures and global uncertainty. With a strengthened development pipeline and an expanded presence across key markets, Puravankara remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, progressing projects towards launch and timely delivery.

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