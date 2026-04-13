Puravankara Q4 sales up by 190 per cent at Rs 3,547 Cr, FY26 sales up by 55 per cent at Rs 7,407 Cr

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, reported Q4FY26 sales of Rs. 3,547 crores, compared to Rs. 1,225 crores Y-o-Y, an increase of 190 per cent. The company recorded total sales of Rs. 7,407 crores in FY26, up 55 per cent from the previous fiscal. For the quarter ended March 31, the company recorded collections of Rs 1,213 crores, up 36 per cent from Rs 892 crores for the same period last year. For FY26, customer collections stood at 4,258 crore, up by 15 per cent from Rs. 3,711 crore in FY25. During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 1,301 homes totalling 1.67 msft. This brings the cumulative handover for FY26 to 3,747 homes or 4.25 msft.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd., said, "During the year, we continued to strengthen our growth pipeline, adding 13.6 msft with an estimated GDV of Rs. 15,200 crore. We also launched new projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Pune, alongside new phases of existing projects, with a total saleable area of 6.39 msft of which 3.39 msft is from new projects. Over the next 24 months, we plan to unveil 30 projects, primarily across South India and Mumbai. The planned pipeline comprises nearly 51.14 million sq. ft. of developable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 55,000 crores, marking a significant step-up in the company's growth trajectory. A large number of these 30 projects are already in the approval stage, and a few are in the design stage and are set to be approved shortly.

Our FY26 performance marks a clear transition into our next phase of growth. With a strengthened pipeline, improved realisations, and sustained collections, we are now operating at scale and momentum. As we move ahead, we are confident of accelerating growth, backed by a robust pipeline, disciplined capital allocation, and a clear strategy to deliver sustained value for our stakeholders." Key Sales Highlights * Achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales value of Rs 3,547 crore for Q4FY26; up by 190 per cent when compared to Rs 1,225 crores in Q4FY25. * Achieved the highest-ever annual sales value of Rs 7,407 crores in FY26; up by 55 per cent when compared to Rs 4,783 crores in FY25.

* Achieved the highest-ever annual customer collections from the real estate business, which increased to Rs 4,258 crores in FY26 compared to Rs 3,711 crores in FY25, up by 15 per cent y-o-y. * Average price realisation increased by 21 per cent to Rs 10,213/sft during FY26 from Rs 8,436/sft in FY25. New project/phase launches in FY26: As government approval-related delays were resolved in Q4, the company launched 3 new projects (Purva Silversky, Purva Northern Lights (Bengaluru), and Purva Estrella (Mumbai)) and new phases of existing projects with a total saleable area of 6.39 msft of which 3.39 msft is from new projects, resulting in a strong sales performance and a large pipeline of upcoming launches for FY27.

Performance Summary In Q4 FY26, the company reported sales of Rs 3,547 crore, compared to Rs 1,225 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1,414 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a significant 190 per cent Y-o-Y and 151 per cent Q-o-Q increase. Collections during the quarter stood at Rs 1,213 crore, up from Rs 892 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1,140 crore in Q3 FY26. The total sales area for Q4 FY26 was 3.01 msft, compared to 1.42 msft in the same quarter last year and 1.49 msft in the preceding quarter, an increase of 112 per cent Y-o-Y and 102 per cent Q-o-Q. Average realization for the quarter improved to Rs 11,787 per sft from Rs 8,628 in Q4 FY25 and Rs 9,500 in Q3 FY26.

For the full year FY26, sales value stood at Rs 7,407 crore, up from Rs 4,783 crore in FY25, an increase of 55 per cent. Collections for the year were Rs 4,258 crore, compared to Rs 3,711 crore in the previous year. The total sales area increased to 7.25 msft from 5.67 msft in FY25, while average realization rose to Rs 10,213 per sft from Rs 8,436 per sft. Business Development in FY26 The company has undertaken multiple development and redevelopment projects across key locations, with a strong pipeline of planned GDV. In Hennur Road, Bengaluru, it is developing a joint project with an estimated GDV of over Rs 1,300 crore and a saleable area of approximately 0.84 million sq. ft. In Anekal Taluka, Bengaluru, the company has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Attibele Hobli, with a development potential of around 6.4 million sq. ft. and an estimated GDV of Rs 4,800 crore.

In Mumbai, the company has secured a redevelopment project in Malabar Hill through its wholly owned subsidiary, with a GDV potential of ~Rs 2,700 crore and a development area of 0.7 million sq. ft. spread across 1.43 acres. It has also entered into a joint development in Balegere, East Bengaluru, for a 5.5-acre land parcel with a combined GDV potential of over Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, in Chembur, Mumbai, the company has been selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies, unlocking over 1.2 million sq. ft. across ~4 acres, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,100 crore.

Further, in KIADB Hardware Park, North Bengaluru, the company has partnered with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre land parcel, with a developable area of 3.48 million sq. ft. and a potential GDV of over Rs 3,300 crore. Outlook While recent geopolitical developments have added to global uncertainty, the impact on the Indian residential sector remains limited at this stage. Any meaningful impact would depend on the duration and extent of these developments, particularly through factors such as energy prices. The RBI has reiterated India's strong growth outlook, projecting GDP growth of around 7.6 per cent for FY26, while highlighting global geopolitical developments and energy prices as key risks to monitor.

Puravankara Limited remains poised to capitalise on these opportunities. The company is entering this phase with a clear execution roadmap that is stronger, more agile and future-ready. The focus remains on creating differentiated products, strengthening our presence in key micro-markets, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)