NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Puravankara Ltd has marked a defining entry into Mumbai's redevelopment segment, recording sales exceeding Rs. 800 crore at the launch of its first redevelopment project-- Purva Estrella at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri West. Phase 1 of the launch witnessed exceptional traction, with 85% of its initial inventory already absorbed. This milestone underscores robust market demand and positions Puravankara as a key contributor in Mumbai's consolidating real estate landscape.

The strong response signals a clear and structural shift in homebuyer preference towards design-led and wellness-centric residences--where execution certainty, transparency, and long-term asset value are paramount.

At Purva Estrella, premium 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences with ticket sizes ranging between Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 7 crore, in line with prevailing benchmarks for high-quality redevelopment-led housing in Mumbai. The strong absorption reflects a decisive evolution in buyer behaviour, with increasing emphasis on developer credibility, proven execution capabilities, and future value appreciation.