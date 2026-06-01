VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for an 11.23-acre land parcel in Doddagubbi, North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore. The residential apartment project will have a developable area of approximately 0.74 msft. Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "FY26 was a landmark year for us, with our highest-ever annual sales of ₹7,407 crore, a 55% growth y-o-y, and a strengthened development pipeline across key micro-markets in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This joint development in North Bengaluru is aligned with our strategy of expanding in high-demand urban corridors through a calibrated and capital-efficient approach. As we work towards our FY27 sales guidance of Rs. 11,200 crore, our focus remains on deepening our presence in markets with strong infrastructure, employment access and long-term demand visibility."

Located in the rapidly evolving corridor of North Bengaluru, Doddagubbi enjoys strategic access to Hennur, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Manyata Tech Park and Kempegowda International Airport. The micro-market is supported by robust social and civic infrastructure, reputed educational institutions, leading healthcare facilities and strong connectivity via NH-44. The location has emerged as one of the city's most sought-after residential destinations with significant long-term growth potential. Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, added, "Bengaluru continues to remain our largest and most important market, and is central to our launch momentum. In FY26, we launched Purva Silversky and Purva Northern Lights in the city, along with new phases across existing developments, reflecting sustained demand for well-located, high-quality residential offerings. Over the past year and through recent additions, we have strengthened our Bengaluru pipeline now representing over Rs. 13,800 crore of GDV."

This announcement further strengthens Puravankara's Bengaluru growth pipeline and follows a series of recent additions across key micro-markets in the city. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)