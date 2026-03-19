PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: In a masterstroke that brings together two behemoths from the fields of cricket and nutrition, Pure Nutrition, one of India's fastest-growing sports and wellness nutrition brands, has officially announced its partnership with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pure Nutrition will come onboard as the Official Sports Nutrition Partner of the franchise. The landmark association between one of cricket's most celebrated teams and a revolutionary brand defined by its commitment to clean, science-backed nutrition solutions that empower athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The partnership is defined by the shared values of consistency, innovation and sporting brilliance. - The landmark partnership highlights the growing recognition of science-backed nutrition in the sports and fitness community

- By supporting cricket's most iconic franchise, Pure Nutrition is emphasising the importance of science-backed nutrition solutions in enabling physical conditioning, rapid recovery and sustained mental focus Pure Nutrition views this collaboration as a natural alignment between two brands that share an uncompromising pursuit of excellence. Further, the brand's decision to back the team was rooted in the understanding of the peak physical conditioning, rapid recovery and sustained mental focus across gruelling tournament schedules that modern cricket demands. Pure Nutrition's presence is emblematic of the pivotal role nutrition plays in enabling elite athletic performance. As an extension of this collaboration, Pure Nutrition has launched an exclusive CSK co-branded product line. Each product in this range has been crafted with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients designed to support strength, endurance, recovery, and overall athletic wellbeing. The range includes Whey Protein, Creatine, Lean Meal Shake for Weight Management, Pre-Workout, BCAA, Mass Gainer, L-Carnitine Liquid, and Yeast Protein.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sushil Khaitan, Founder, Pure Nutrition, said: "Partnering with Chennai Super Kings is a proud milestone for us. CSK stands for discipline, resilience and excellence -- values we share at Pure Nutrition. Together, we're making a powerful statement about the role nutrition plays in building champions." "Nutrition is central to performance, recovery and longevity in elite sport. Our partnership with Chennai Super Kings gives us a powerful platform to advocate for performance-driven nutrition that makes a real difference to athletes at every level," added Anmol Choubey, Director & COO, Pure Nutrition. KS Vishwanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, commented, "At Chennai Super Kings, we believe sustained performance at the highest level is built on preparation, discipline and the right support systems. Nutrition plays a critical role in enabling athletes to perform well. We are delighted to partner with Pure Nutrition, a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and scientific approach to performance. Together, we look forward to promoting the importance of clean, effective sports nutrition to athletes and fans alike."

About Pure Nutrition Pure Nutrition is a leading Indian sports and wellness nutrition brand committed to the philosophy of "Pure Ingredients, Real Results." The brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of scientifically formulated supplements and functional nutrition products designed to support performance, recovery, and overall well-being for athletes, fitness professionals and health-conscious individuals. Pure Nutrition's products are available across major e-commerce, quick commerce platforms and retail outlets throughout India. About Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most iconic and successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), renowned for its consistent excellence, elite leadership, and passionate global fan base. With multiple IPL titles to its name, CSK is celebrated for its culture of professionalism, strategic brilliance, and an enduring legacy that has made it synonymous with cricketing greatness in India and across the world.

Website: https://purenutrition.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)