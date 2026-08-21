NewsVoir Delhi-NCR [India], August 21: Bhumika Realty, the real estate arm of Bhumika Group, today announced a partnership with PVR INOX Limited for a 25,000 sq. ft. multiscreen multiplex at The Icon, its mixed-use development on Delhi-Mathura Road in Sector 27A, Faridabad. The agreement marks the second association between the two companies, following PVR INOX's presence at Urban Square, Udaipur. The repeat partnership comes as Bhumika Realty expands its portfolio of mixed-use and retail developments across high-growth markets. At The Icon, PVR INOX will occupy approximately 25,000 sq. ft. across the second and third floors. The multiplex is planned to commence operations alongside the opening of the mall.

The cinema will form part of The Icon's wider mix of premium retail, entertainment, hospitality and residences. The development is intended to serve the established catchment around Sector 27A as well as the wider Faridabad & South Delhi market. Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, "PVR INOX's association with The Icon, following our partnership at Urban Square, is a strong endorsement of the quality and positioning of the development. As we expand into high-growth markets, we are focused on building assets that can attract leading national brands and generate sustained consumer demand. PVR INOX adds an important entertainment component to The Icon and strengthens its overall proposition."

Located on NH-19, Delhi-Mathura Road, in Sector 27A, Faridabad, The Icon is a RERA-approved mixed-use development comprising premium retail, residences and hospitality. The project has been designed by Bentel Associates of South Africa. The development is located within an established residential and commercial catchment and has direct frontage on the Delhi-Mathura Road corridor. Its location is expected to allow it to serve both nearby residential communities and consumers from across Faridabad and adjoining areas. The partnership builds on PVR INOX's existing presence at Urban Square, Udaipur, Bhumika Realty's retail and entertainment development in Rajasthan. The two projects represent Bhumika Realty's strategy of combining retail, entertainment and other consumer-facing uses within larger mixed-use developments.

The Icon is among Bhumika Realty's key developments in Delhi-NCR, alongside its broader portfolio spanning retail, residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects. The Icon is a RERA-approved mixed-use development by Bhumika Realty, located on NH-19, Delhi-Mathura Road, in Sector 27A, Faridabad. Designed by Bentel Associates of South Africa, the project comprises premium retail, entertainment, hospitality and residences within an integrated development. The development is located within an established residential and commercial catchment and has direct frontage on the Delhi-Mathura Road corridor. Its location is expected to allow it to serve both nearby residential communities and consumers from across Faridabad and adjoining areas. Bhumika Realty is the real estate arm of Bhumika Group, with a growing presence across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and other high-growth markets in India. The company is focused on developing and operating differentiated assets across retail, residential, hospitality and mixed-use segments, with an emphasis on strong locations, consumer-led formats and long-term value creation.

With its current portfolio spanning multiple asset classes and geographies, Bhumika Realty is expanding its presence in established as well as emerging urban markets where rising consumption, improving infrastructure and evolving lifestyle aspirations are creating new opportunities for organised real estate. The company is also building a pipeline of upcoming developments across residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use segments, strengthening its position as it scales into new markets. PVR INOX Limited is India's largest multiplex network, formed through the merger of PVR and INOX Leisure. The company operates cinemas across India and is one of the country's largest operators of multiplex screens.

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