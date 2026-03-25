PNN New Delhi [India], March 24: Education company, PhysicsWallah's GATE vertical (GATE Wallah) has delivered strong results in the GATE 2026 examination, securing 4 All India Rank (AIR) 1 positions and 20+ ranks within the top 10 across multiple streams. Leading the achievements are Raja Majhi secured Rank 1 in Instrumentation Engineering, Ekta Priyardarshinee topped Chemical Engineering with Rank 1, while Sh Gowtham Gudimella and Kushagra Mishra achieved Rank 1 in Engineering Sciences (XE). These results highlight the strong performance of students across diverse disciplines, marking a significant milestone for GATE Wallah this year. Beyond the top ranks, GATE Wallah students have delivered a broad-based performance across streams, with multiple candidates securing ranks within the top 10. The results include 2 ranks within AIR 2, 2 ranks within AIR 4, and 3 ranks within AIR 5.

Further strengthening the outcome, students secured AIR 6 and multiple AIR 7 positions across streams, along with multiple ranks within AIR 9, demonstrating consistent performance across disciplines, including Chemical, Engineering Sciences, Electronics & Communication, Production & Industrial Engineering, and Civil Engineering. Notably, a growing number of students secured strong ranks as early as their third year of graduation, indicating a shift towards earlier preparation and expanding career opportunities at a younger stage. In total, more than 20 students from PW's GATE Wallah have secured positions within the top 10 ranks across various streams. A majority of these students have prepared through GATE Wallah's flagship foundation course, the Parakram batch, along with other structured programs, including Vijay Batch and Test Series.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "This achievement builds on our consistent performance in previous years. We are happy to see our students secure top ranks across multiple branches in GATE 2026. Their dedication and hard work, combined with the efforts of our academic team, have contributed to these results. We remain committed to supporting students in achieving their academic goals." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)