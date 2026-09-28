VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28: Education company PhysicsWallah(PW) today announced PW Shiksha Mahotsav, a special three-day event dedicated to making quality learning resources more accessible to students. The inaugural edition will be held from 1st to 4th October 2026 on the PW Store, offering a wide array of PW books at the lowest prices of the year, with discounts of up to 98% and prices starting at ₹9, ₹29, ₹49. PW Shiksha Mahotsav will bring together books across key exam categories including JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC, Banking, GATE, Railway and other competitive exams. This gives students and parents the chance to buy essential study material required for preparation at deeply discounted rates.

Going beyond a regular online sale, PW Shiksha Mahotsav transforms the PW studio into a live, multi-category "Shiksha Mela". Category-specific stalls will showcase books, deals and live interactions, all integrated into the PW Store, so students can explore, engage and shop in one seamless experience. This marks the first-of-its-kind, student-first education festival that students and parents can look forward to every year. Talking about the launch, Pankaj Sijairya - Chief Content Officer, PhysicsWallah(PW), said," PW Shiksha Mahotsav is our way of enabling access to our learning resources, ensuring students can avail the books they need to prepare without barriers. Cost should never stand between a student and their dreams, which is why we've built this event covering significant exam categories so that quality study material remains within reach for everyone. Beyond an online sale, this serves as an education festival where students can engage with deals, interactions and content across all major exam categories."

At its core, PW Shiksha Mahotsav is about standing with students on their journey and helping them focus on what truly matters, that is, learning, growing and achieving their goals. Students and parents can explore the full range of offers and category-wise deals on the PW Store during the event. To know more about PW Shiksha Mahotsav and avail discounts, visit: https://store.pw.live/shiksha-mahotsav About PhysicsWallah Limited (PW) PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centers, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programs available in multiple vernacular languages. PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

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