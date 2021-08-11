Pyramid Infratech bags Indian Concrete Institute - Ultratech Cement Awards-2020

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): A home is where the heart is! Universally true, isn't it? Most people desire to own their dream house before they retire but fail as they can't afford it.

The rising real estate prices and economic challenges have made it difficult for buyers to own their dream house.

Thankfully, companies like Pyramid Infratech Pvt. Ltd (Gurgaon) have stepped forward to fulfill the dreams of the common man. Incorporated in the year 2008, Pyramid Infratech is keen on providing the best accommodation at pocket-friendly prices.

Pyramid Infratech has received multiple awards for offering high-quality and affordable residential space. It is a proud recipient of "Indian Concrete Institute - Ultratech Cement Awards-2020" and "Outstanding Concrete Structure Awards-2020" for their project Pyramid-Urban Homes, Sector 70 A, Gurgaon.

At Pyramid Infratech, the motto is "Quality, Timely Delivery, and Excellence." Pyramid Infratech Pvt. Ltd has been recognized by the government, winning them major urban housing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Brahm Dutt and Dinesh Kumar, the co-founders of Pyramid Infratech are visionaries who believed in dreaming big and marching forward to help people fulfill their dreams. Brahm Dutt aims at providing superior modern houses to all the citizens of India. Dinesh Kumar ensures that there's transparency in real estate transactions.

The name of the firm is really interesting and holds pure logic behind it. Pyramid is known to be the most strong and stable shape in geometry, which has been recognized universally by one and all, be it the ancient civilizations of Egypt or the engineers of this ultra-modern world.

This company stands for the same strength and stability that they offer to their clients through their buildings. Exclusive locations in the heart of the city and affordable pricing are features worth to be mentioned. With projects in hand worth a thousand crores, Pyramid Infratech is a successful and sustainable real estate company. Currently, there are 12 ongoing projects and the team is planning to expand in the near future.

Backed up by a team of dedicated professionals, Pyramid Infratech has helped clients own their dream home and add meaning to their life. The most magical thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to be back. Visit (http://www.pyramidinfratech.com) for more details about their upcoming projects.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)