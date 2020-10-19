Q2 FY21 Results : Shakti Pumps achieves 178% growth in domestic trade

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD has reported financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Financial Results (Q2 FY20-21) - QoQ Comparison
The company has reported total income of Rs 201.74 crores during the period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 93.25 crores during the period ended June 30, 2020.
The company has posted net profit of Rs 15.24 crores for the period ended September 30, 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.31 crores for the period ended June 30, 2020.
The company has reported EPS of Rs 8.29 for the period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 1.80 for the period ended June 30, 2020.
"It is because of the untiring efforts of the management and team at Shakti Pumps, that has helped us lead the way in solar pumps manufacturing in the last quarter. We were also able to achieve an increase in agribusiness and exports. Our expertise, technology, the confidence of our customer, policies of state and central government and the search for growth opportunities have made it easier to reach our targets. We are confident that along with exports, the demand for various rural and solar energy schemes will continue to grow. We have always given importance to research and development and will continue to invest in this department even further," said Dinesh Patidar, Chairman and Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, while talking about these encouraging results.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
