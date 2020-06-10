Qad And Quistem Help Automotive Customers With Operational Restart Readiness Checklist Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): QAD and Quistem have teamed up to develop specific guidelines to help automotive manufacturers prepare for the restart of their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines feature 13 key topics that automotive suppliers will need to address in order to align their operational restart with their customers in the automotive supply chain.

"With our focus on automotive manufacturing customers, we teamed up with Cathy Fisher, president of Quistem, a global expert in automotive management systems, to put together specific guidelines to help automotive suppliers get their facilities up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic," said QAD Director, Automotive Terry Onica.

"We recognize organizations are currently receiving a lot of guidance about protecting their employees from the COVID-19 virus. However, for quality product and delivery to their customers, additional detailed focus on 13 key aspects of their business will contribute to a successful restart."

The Operational Restart Readiness Checklist covers the following topics and provides detailed checkpoints related to each:

Contingency Plans

Inventory

Immediate customer delivery requirements

Immediate delivery plan including transportation

Supplier inventory and near-term delivery plan

Availability of outsourced processes

Temporary process changes due to virus risk reduction actions

Product/process requalification plan

Accuracy of work instructions

Workforce availability and training

Equipment, tooling and gauging restart risks and maintenance

Facility infrastructure

Communication plans to all stakeholders

OEMs and suppliers interested in learning more can access the checklist

In addition to offering the Operational Restart Readiness checklist, QAD and Quistem recorded a webinar in conjunction with the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) outlining a three-step plan for automotive suppliers to follow when preparing to restart their operations.

This plan includes 1) managing the COVID-19 virus at the facility; 2) restarting manufacturing operations, and 3) recovering operational stability.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)