PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: QBE Insurance Group Limited, an international general insurer and reinsurer, has acquired 100% ownership of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited (Raheja QBE), following approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

- Australian-headquartered global insurer acquires remaining stake in Indian carrier.

- The move is a significant milestone in QBE's strategic expansion in India and contributes to QBE's regional growth plans.

- The consolidation will enable new opportunities for innovation, global best practices, new products, and technology -- with the goal of improving and creating customer-centric solutions across the Indian insurance landscape.

The acquisition follows 18 years of joint ownership with Prism Johnson Limited and marks a significant milestone in QBE's strategic expansion in the Asian region. Raheja QBE is also being renamed and will be known as QBE as part of this acquisition. This transaction underscores QBE's view of India as an important growth market.