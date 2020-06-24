QGLUE announces its partnership with TrendWatching

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QGLUE, the design and innovation venture of QAI, today announced its partnership with TrendWatching to bring the relentlessly successful Trend-Driven Innovation Program to India for the first time ever.

Through this strategic alliance, QGLUE and TrendWatching will provide a platform for future-obsessed professionals to scan the globe for emerging trends and innovations to stay ahead of the game.

As a tried-and-tested methodology trusted by 1000 plus global brands, Trend-Driven Innovation has helped global giants like Starbucks and Spotify turn overwhelm into opportunities.

"India right now is by far the most exciting market worldwide when it comes to solution-based innovation. So, we're super excited to bring this program to Indian business professionals, to not only help them accelerate trend-driven innovation but also anchor it around their purpose, passion and impact. It is extra exciting to do this together with QGLUE, given its extensive credentials and thought leadership in the innovation space in India and beyond. Our team can't wait to get going!" said Reinier Evers, CEO and Founder of TrendWatching, while speaking on the partnership with QGLUE.

With a crucial and transformational new decade now in full swing, amidst a global pandemic, QGLUE and TrendWatching are determined to assist organizations/professionals in making a meaningful difference.

The Trend-Driven Innovation program will be a certification program with an end-to-end trend methodology to help you identify and run with meaningful business opportunities. Spread over two weeks, professionals will get trained on various tools and concepts through a Live Virtual mode, along with assignments and assessment to achieve certification.

The program will help professionals learn the counterintuitive secret to anticipating what consumers will want next and unlock deeper insights to drive impactful innovations for their organization.

"There has never been a better time to understand trends and megatrends and apply trend-driven innovation to predict "the next big gamechanger" and build new innovations that help organizations stay ahead of the curve. Trend-Driven Innovation will accelerate India's propensity to innovate. We are thrilled to work together with TrendWatching, who have been global leaders in the space," said Navyug Mohnot, CEO and Founder of QGLUE, while speaking on the subject.

