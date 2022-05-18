QNET India introduces the elixir of health with the launch of a wholesome new range of Nutriplus Monofloral honey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QNET, one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling company has expanded its Health and Wellness product range with the launch of Nutriplus Monofloral Honey.

The all-new Nutriplus Monofloral honey is now available in five exciting and refreshing variants Mustard, Karanj, Coriander, Sheesham and Moringa.

With this brand launch QNET aims to enhance the experience of consuming natural honey by providing a wholesome and nutritious solution for improving the health and well-being of the family.

Nutriplus Monofloral honey is 100 per cent pure and is prepared using a single nectar source, ensuring a concentration of natural nutrients and enzymes that have a comprehensive range of health benefits.

The entire range of honey is NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) tested, assuring its purity and authenticity. Each variant has undergone this advanced test which is considered the gold standard test for scanning purity and authenticity of honey.

The Nutriplus Monofloral honey range comprises five exciting variants namely:

Nutriplus Mustard Monofloral Honey - Mustard Monofloral Honey is prepared from the nectar collected by bees from the flower of the Brassica juncea, also known as the mustard plant.

It has a rich flavour and delightful aroma. The honey is brown to amber in colour with a characteristic aroma and taste. Mustard has great antiseptic and healing properties.

Going by its Ayurvedic properties, it speeds up metabolism and improves digestion due to its warming effect. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in the treatment of skin disorders.

Nutriplus Moringa Monofloral honey - The honey is sourced from the nectar collected by bees from the flowers of the Moringa oleifera tree. The honey is dark brown in colour and paired with a very rich taste. Moringa is a superfood and is known to be a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Nutriplus Coriander Monofloral honey - This honey is mainly sourced from the nectar collected by bees from the flowers of Coriandrum sativum, also known as Dhaniya. The honey is amber to brown in colour with a mild characteristic taste and aroma. The Coriander honey is enriched with antioxidants & antiseptic properties making it very beneficial for fighting infections, healing burns and wounds faster and further helping in preventing acid reflux.

Nutriplus Karanj Monofloral honey - Made from the nectar collected by the bees from the flowers of Millettia pinnata also known as (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millettia) Pongamia. The honey is amber in colour with a distinct aroma and characteristic taste. Karanj is a potent source of antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties used across traditional remedies.

Nutriplus Sheesham Monofloral honey - Sourced from the nectar collected by bees from the flowers of Dalbergia sissoo, also known as Indian rosewood this honey is amber to brown in colour with a mild sweet taste and floral aroma. Sheesham honey is known to have antipyretic and aphrodisiac properties and is used to treat a variety of ailments from wounds to gynaecological disorders. It also helps cure oedema and swelling.

The premium Nutriplus Monofloral honey can now be a rich and healthy addition to one's breakfast, fruits, or even green tea. This exciting range of honey is available in the QNET India e-Store at (https://www.qnetindia.co) and is marketed as pack-of-three jars with 500 g each priced at Rs 3510 and pack-of-three jars with 1 Kg each priced at Rs 6440.

