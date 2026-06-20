NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20: Marking another milestone in its rise as a globally recognised institution, Galgotias University has secured a place among India's Top 16 Private Universities and the 1201-1400 global band in the QS World University Rankings 2027. The University has also been ranked 46th among all public and private universities in India and 3rd among private universities in Uttar Pradesh. This achievement builds on the University's strong performance in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, where Galgotias University was ranked among the Top 27 Private Universities in India and placed in the 1201-1500 global band. Recognition in two of the world's most respected university ranking frameworks reflects the University's continued rise among India's leading higher education institutions and its growing presence on the global academic stage.

The latest rankings underscore Galgotias University's continued progress across academic excellence, employability, research, innovation, internationalisation, entrepreneurship, and industry engagement. Over the past year, the University has continued to strengthen its position as a future-focused institution by creating multiple pathways for student success. For the graduating Class of 2026, Galgotias University facilitated over 5,100 placement offers from more than 1,250 recruiters, while also nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem with 135+ startups incubated on campus, several of which are already generating revenue and creating employment opportunities. These outcomes are supported by a robust ecosystem comprising about twenty industry-aligned Centres of Excellence established in collaboration with leading global industry partners, advanced research infrastructure including the NVIDIA DGX H200 High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure, international academic collaborations, and experiential learning opportunities designed to prepare students for leadership in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The University's students continued to distinguish themselves across technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sports. Galgotias students secured 18 wins in Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2026, one of the highest representations from any Indian university. At EDVentures 2026, where 19 teams from 10 countries competed, Galgotias students earned the competition's top honour, underscoring the University's growing reputation for innovation and entrepreneurship. Demonstrating excellence beyond academics, Galgotias students also won five Gold Medals at the World Yogasana Championship 2026, a global event that brought together participants from 79 countries. The University's innovation ecosystem has also enabled students to develop 58 applications currently live on the Apple App Store. Together, these achievements highlight the quality of talent, mentorship, and opportunities that define the Galgotias experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University, said, "Being recognised among India's top ranked private universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027 is a significant milestone for Galgotias University. Rankings of this stature provide an independent global benchmark of institutional quality and excellence. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our students, faculty, researchers, alumni, and industry partners, and reinforces Galgotias University's growing standing among leading institutions in India and around the world." Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, added, "Our performance in both the QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings demonstrates the growing strength and global competitiveness of the Galgotias ecosystem. These rankings matter because they evaluate universities across multiple dimensions, including academic reputation, employer perception, research, internationalisation, and graduate outcomes. For us, this recognition validates the investments we have made in creating opportunities for students through industry partnerships, innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and career success. More importantly, it signals that our students are receiving an education benchmarked against global standards."

The QS World University Rankings are among the world's most respected and widely referenced higher education rankings, evaluating universities across parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, internationalisation, sustainability, and graduate employability. Together, the University's performance in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and the THE World University Rankings 2026 strengthens Galgotias University's position among India's emerging globally recognised universities and underscores its vision of becoming a world-class destination for learning, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings. Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L & T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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