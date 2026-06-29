PRNewswire Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29: Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited today announced that its AI practice has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, following a successful audit by TUV SUD. A small number of organisations worldwide hold this certification; Quadrasystems.net is among the first in India. - Certification, audited by TUV SUD, places the Coimbatore-headquartered firm's AI practice in an elite group of organisations worldwide to meet the standard ISO/IEC 42001:2023 establishes auditable requirements for how organisations govern AI across its full lifecycle -- risk management, accountability structures, data practices, deployment controls, and incident response. Certification requires an independent external audit; organisations cannot self-attest.

The certification arrives as enterprises face mounting pressure to demonstrate AI governance. Boards increasingly require assurance before AI systems touch revenue, customer data, or regulated operations. Procurement and vendor-risk teams in banking, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors have begun assessing AI governance as part of vendor due diligence. AI regulation across major markets, including the European Union's AI Act, is converging on management-system requirements that ISO/IEC 42001 directly addresses. For Quadra's clients, the certification provides an independently verified answer to those demands. Organisations deploying AI systems built and governed by a certified practice inherit a documented, externally audited governance framework, reducing their own compliance and vendor-risk burden.

"Quadra's proactive engagement in scoping, rapid prototyping, and iterative alignment significantly accelerated validation and progress across key use cases. Beyond just delivering the solution, the team also played a pivotal role in helping us define DevOps practices for Copilot and supported our internal teams in understanding and resolving copilot related queries. Additionally, Quadra's ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reflects the level of rigor, discipline, and best practices that were clearly evident throughout the engagement." - Visharg Shah, Senior Specialist - Data Science, Asian Paints Limited The certification scope covers Quadra's AI practice, which designs and deploys production-grade AI systems for clients across banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Prashanth Subramanian, Co-Founder and Director, Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited, said, "For our clients deploying AI in regulated industries, ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification is a due-diligence answer. When a board or a regulator asks how their AI vendor is governed, our clients now hold an independently audited response." Quadrasystems.net already holds ISO 9001 (quality management) and ISO 27001 (information security management) certifications. ISO/IEC 42001:2023 extends the organisation's independently audited governance framework to its AI practice. All three certifications are issued by TUV SUD. About Quadra Quadra, a global award-winning cloud and AI solutions provider, architects the Intelligent Enterprise for India's most ambitious businesses. We empower leaders to confidently navigate technological complexity, translating cloud and AI innovation into a decisive competitive edge. For 25 years, our partners' trust has been built on a foundation of deep expertise, validated by 750+ professional certifications and premier tier partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google and other leading industry players. This has enabled over 3,000 enterprises to modernize their operations, secure their future, and lead with confidence.

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