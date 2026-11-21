Students in the advanced Business Lab at Quantum School of Business VMPL New Delhi [India], November 21: Quantum School of Business, Quantum University, Roorkee, has been ranked among the top B-schools in North India in THE WEEK-Hansa Research Best B-Schools Survey 2026.Quantum is placed 21st in the survey's North Zone list, which ranks government and private B-schools together. It is also ranked 66th among private B-schools in India, and its place in the all-India list puts it among the top 100 B-schools in India. For students comparing the best MBA colleges in Uttarakhand, whether they are shortlisting the best MBA colleges in Dehradun or looking for an MBA college in Roorkee, the ranking offers an independent benchmark. It combines the views of academics, students and recruiters with data on placements, teaching, infrastructure and faculty. This article looks at where Quantum School of Business stands in THE WEEK B-school ranking 2026, and at the teaching, entrepreneurship support and career outcomes behind that result.

THE WEEK B-School Ranking 2026: Where Quantum School of Business Stands THE WEEK published its 2026 B-school rankings on November 15, 2026, in its issue dated November 22, 2026. Quantum School of Business holds the following ranks: THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2026 list Quantum's rank B-Schools - North Zone (government and private) 21st Private B-Schools - All India 66th The North Zone list spans B-schools from Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, including FMS Delhi and the IIMs at Udaipur and Amritsar. A 21st-place finish in that field makes Quantum one of the top B-schools in North India, and its place in the all-India list puts it among the top 100 B-schools in India.

Source: THE WEEK- Hansa Research Survey 2026: A look at India's best B-schools (THE WEEK, issue dated November 22, 2026) "A ranking that draws on the views of academics, students and recruiters, as well as placement data, is a strong endorsement of our focus on industry readiness. Our students learn through live projects, paid internships and industry certifications, and graduate ready to contribute from day one. We will keep strengthening these links with industry." - Er. Shobhit Goyal, Vice President, Quantum University An Industry-Focused MBA at One of the Top B-Schools in North India Quantum's flagship two-year MBA is designed to develop ethical, industry-ready managers. Students choose from seven specialisations:

- Finance - Marketing - Human Resource Management - Supply Chain and Operations - International Management - Agribusiness - Business Analytics For students who want a global MBA, the MBA - Global programme adds international immersion in Singapore, Dubai and Europe. Alongside their specialisation, students earn certifications from Grant Thornton, Harvard Business School and Xero, and train in Tableau, SAP and Google Analytics. Teaching Methodology: Industry Integration at the Core Industry integration lies at the core of teaching at Quantum School of Business, one of the top MBA colleges in Uttarakhand. The curriculum is designed in line with industry requirements and global standards, and every programme links classroom theory to real business practice. Students work on live projects with companies in marketing, finance, supply chain and human resources, analyse business cases, and complete paid internships, summer training and field projects that give them first-hand experience of corporate functions.

Modern, interactive classrooms at Quantum School of Business The pedagogy goes well beyond the traditional lecture. It combines case-based and application-oriented learning, flipped classrooms, business simulations, industrial visits, corporate interactions and guest lectures by industry experts, supported by eight specialised laboratories. Regular feedback on assignments, peer-led learning sessions run by high-achieving students and research writing help students build analytical depth alongside practical, job-ready skills. The programme concludes with a research-based project that offers extensive field exposure in each student's area of specialisation. Learning continues outside the classroom. MBA students have done well in simulation-based competitions such as The Finance Playroom, while student-led clubs, management fests and HR role-play events build leadership, teamwork and communication skills.

Build your career at one of the top B-schools in North India. Explore the MBA's seven specialisations, or the MBA - Global with international immersion. Explore the MBA �' | Explore MBA - Global �' Entrepreneurship and the Genesis Incubator Entrepreneurship is an equally important part of the management student's journey at Quantum, anchored by Genesis Incubator (Genesis QUIC), the university's start-up incubator. Through coursework in business planning, innovation and start-up management, and hands-on practice in the Entrepreneurship and Business Simulation Lab, students learn to shape their ideas into viable ventures. Promising ideas move to Genesis, which offers incubation, mentoring and access to funding through the university and government bodies. Management students sharpen their skills in business plan competitions and pitch their ideas to mentors and government officials at platforms such as Startup Bootcamp 2025, held with FIED-IIM Kashipur and Startup Uttarakhand, where several ventures were selected for incubation and long-term mentorship.

MBA Placements and Career Outcomes Career preparation is built into the programme through aptitude tests, group discussions, personal and mock interviews, and personality-development boot camps. In 2026, Quantum School of Business students secured placements with packages of up to Rs 22 lakh per annum. Students have completed internships and industrial training with organisations including Tata Motors, Siemens, IKEA, Tech Mahindra, BHEL and The Times of India. Two BBA students received pre-placement offers of Rs 6 lakh per annum, and a BBA graduate secured admission to the MBA programme at Ravensbourne University London. Alumni of the school hold managerial positions in marketing, sales, banking and human resources in India and the UAE.

More Recognition for Quantum University Quantum University has retained its 4-Star rating from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell for the second consecutive year and is the only university in Uttarakhand to hold this distinction. It has also been ranked 57th overall and 29th for placements in India by Times B-School. Why Quantum School of Business Belongs on Your List of the Best MBA Colleges in Uttarakhand THE WEEK B-school ranking 2026 places Quantum School of Business 21st in North India and among the top 100 B-schools in the country. Behind those numbers are an MBA with seven specialisations and a global option, industry-integrated teaching, start-up support through Genesis and packages of up to Rs 22 lakh per annum in 2026. For students comparing the best MBA colleges in Uttarakhand, Quantum offers an independently ranked, industry-focused choice.

Its location on the Roorkee-Dehradun highway, serving students across the Dehradun, Roorkee and Haridwar region, also makes it a natural addition to any shortlist of the best MBA colleges in Dehradun. Looking for an MBA college in Roorkee or near Dehradun? Discover the MBA, BBA and integrated programmes at Quantum School of Business, ranked 21st among B-schools in North India by THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2026. Visit Quantum School of Business �' Frequently Asked Questions What is Quantum School of Business's rank in THE WEEK B-school ranking 2026? In THE WEEK-Hansa Research Best B-Schools Survey 2026, Quantum School of Business, Roorkee, is ranked 21st among B-schools in the North Zone and 66th among private B-schools in India. It also features among the top 100 B-schools in the all-India list.

Is Quantum School of Business among the top B-schools in North India? Yes. It is ranked 21st in the North Zone list of THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2026, which ranks government and private B-schools in North India together. That places it among the best MBA colleges in North India. Is Quantum School of Business one of the top 100 B-schools in India? Yes. It features among the top 100 B-schools in the all-India list of THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2026 and is ranked 66th among private B-schools in India. Is Quantum School of Business one of the best MBA colleges in Uttarakhand? It is ranked 21st among B-schools in North India by THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2026 and features among India's top 100 B-schools. With seven MBA specialisations, an MBA - Global option and packages of up to Rs 22 lakh per annum in 2026, it is a strong choice for students comparing the best MBA colleges in Uttarakhand.

Where is Quantum School of Business located? Quantum School of Business is part of Quantum University, on the Roorkee-Dehradun highway in Roorkee (Haridwar district), Uttarakhand. It is an MBA college in Roorkee offering MBA, MBA - Global, BBA, BBA (Hons.) and integrated BBA-MBA programmes. Is Quantum School of Business a good option for students looking at the best MBA colleges in Dehradun? Yes. Quantum School of Business is on the Roorkee-Dehradun highway and serves students from across the Dehradun, Roorkee and Haridwar region. Ranked 21st among B-schools in North India by THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2026, with seven MBA specialisations and packages of up to Rs 22 lakh per annum in 2026, it is worth shortlisting alongside the best MBA colleges in Dehradun.

Which MBA specialisations does Quantum School of Business offer? Its MBA offers specialisations in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain and Operations, International Management, Agribusiness and Business Analytics. For a global MBA, the MBA - Global programme adds international immersion in Singapore, Dubai and Europe. What is the teaching methodology at Quantum School of Business? Teaching is built around industry integration: live projects with companies, case-based and application-oriented learning, flipped s, business simulations, industrial visits and guest lectures by industry experts. The programme concludes with a research-based project in the student's area of specialisation. How does Quantum School of Business support student start-ups?

Through Genesis Incubator (Genesis QUIC), the university's start-up incubator, which offers incubation, mentoring and access to funding. Students also develop their ideas in the Entrepreneurship and Business Simulation Lab and pitch them at platforms such as Startup Bootcamp. What is the highest package at Quantum School of Business? In 2026, Quantum School of Business students secured placements with packages of up to Rs 22 lakh per annum. Students have also interned and trained with organisations such as Tata Motors, Siemens, IKEA and Tech Mahindra. How does THE WEEK-Hansa Research rank B-schools? It combines a perception survey of 201 academic experts, 725 students and 29 recruiters from 17 cities with factual data on placements (37.5%), teaching-learning and extracurricular activities (30%), infrastructure (20%) and faculty (12.5%).

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