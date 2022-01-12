QuEST Global is Great Place to Work - Certified™ in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): QuEST Global, a global product engineering services company, announced that it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® -Certification in India.

This annual certification recognizes QuEST's relentless efforts in creating and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ within the organization.

The organization fared well on the 5 key dimensions of Trust Index(c) viz. credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. QuEST has worked towards creating an organizational environment that gives its workforce the feeling of belonging, confidence and trust. The employees at QuEST take pride in donning the QuEST employee hat.

The organization remains committed towards promoting a workplace that prioritizes the professional growth as well as health, safety and wellbeing of every employee and that truly reflects in the trust the workforce has placed in the management.

Speaking on the occasion, Niketh Sundar, Chief People Officer, QuEST Global, said, "Employee experience and a culture that creates a sense of belonging are top priorities for QuEST. Considering what the world has gone through in the past two years, it is truly a proud achievement to be Great Place to Work - Certified™, it speaks a lot for the culture that we have dedicatedly created and continue to foster. However, we cannot slow down. We will continue to push the limits, strive towards more, keep evolving and continue to strengthen our culture to achieve the goal of building a centenary organization."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders. Learn more at (https://www.greatplacetowork.in)

For nearly 25 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 11,500+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

