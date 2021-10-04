Racing Wonder Woman Yuliana Grasman uses her voice to raise awareness about road safety

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/ATK): Leading racer in the UAE, Yuliana Grasman is known for creating history after being a female gold medalist in racing and becoming the first female tafheet drifting ever seen in the world history.
Now, she has taken to task the initiative of raising awareness about road safety by launching campaigns that are aimed towards promoting ways of safe driving.
The road safety campaign initiated by Yuliana has been joined by scores of her followers and it has been able to guide individuals about personal safety and that of others commuting on roads.
Talking about her road safety campaign, Yuliana says," Since childhood, I have been attracted to car racing and roads have been my battlefield. As much as I am dedicated towards my passion of racing, I am also deeply affected by how thousands lose their lives or the lives of their loved ones because of some basic safety negligence which could have saved so many lives and hence the cause of road safety is very close to my heart".
"Through this campaign we are looking at raising mass awareness by laying out a three step formula for road safety. The turnout of so many conscious citizens have propelled our campaign and we will certainly look forward to come up with more such ways of mobilising support towards this cause", adds Yuliana.
Yuliana Grasman, also known as 'Afra' is the first woman in world history to take part in the freestyle drift 4x4, as well as the 2-wheel drive on 4x4. Along with being a racing wonder woman, she is a popular model/actress and YouTuber who has made a mark for herself in whichever industry she has stepped into.
Yuliana excels in socially sound initiatives and she has been a source of inspiration for her fans because of her dedication and brought substantial changes in the society.
