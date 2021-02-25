Radhika Khemka, the creative force behind one of the leading sanitary napkins brand "Niine"

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Being a woman herself, Radhika Khemka reckons that she could empathize and understand the needful situation of women in her country.
Besides the provision, she plans to raise awareness and hygiene education prominently highlighting the importance of menstrual hygiene and the need to normalize menstruation.
Apart from being a crucial part of the management of shudh plus hygiene products Pvt.Ltd and in the Khemma household, Radhika also holds a keen interest in the areas of dance, music and fashion. During the pandemic, she took a step forward to support girls and women with menstrual hygiene in association with innumerable NGOs, government officials, college students and celebrities.
She is an idol and inspiration for many women to foster their partner's growth as she played a vital role in her husband's heights. When asked about her vision and contribution to the company, she replied, "Menstruation is very essential as it is required in a crucial health stage in a woman's life. It is very unfortunate that taboo notions are raised against a process that is very natural and empowering.
Normalizing must begin in one's mind, then in the hood and then in the world. Men should take up a crucial role in normalizing the taboo and hence do their active part in breaking the stereotype that would instil confidence in women to feel rightful, belonged and empowered". Her life goals predominately are centred around the development of women.
She aims to educate maximum girls and women about the importance of menstrual hygiene through workshops across various schools and colleges.
Her vision to reach out to every possible corner of the country has led her to create a chain of niine which she reckons as a sweet and rewarding experience. It became quite astonishing to know that Rajasthan Royals has become the first-ever cricket team to collaborate and sponsor a sanitary napkins brand. The highlight of this collaboration was jersey as it constituted Color purple which is formed by the concoction of two colours blue and pink respectively.
While blue represents masculinity, the colour pink connotes feminine vibrations highlighting the scope of gender equality which will clearly eliminate the menstrual stigma and make the world for humankind to harmonize their lives.
Co-founder Niine Foundation Radhika Khemka, collaborated with Princess Diya kumari foundation during IPL 2020 to support 9 girls with menstrual hygiene on each run scored by team Rajasthan Royals throughout IPL 2020 It is needless to say that it was a perfect connection of the two organizations to bind and empower as they always aspired for the betterment of women.
