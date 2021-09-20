Raft Motors announces good news for dealers and employees of Ford

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): American Automobile manufacturer Ford Motors' recent decision to cease production in India has put the financial futures of innumerable workers and dealers working with the company in jeopardy.
Raft Motors, a rapidly rising brand in the field of electric automobiles in India, is inviting the workers and dealers of Ford Motors to join them in their vision of nationwide expansion. Interested Dealers and Employees can send their resumes to the email address info@raftmotors.com.
By March 2022, Raft Motors aims to increase production speed to 50,000 Scooters per month from the proposed 100 mini-factories so that delivery to all their Dealers is possible by the next day.
Raft Motors already has over 550 dealers nationwide, who receive scooters made in nearest factories spread over 12 different states.
Raft Motors is the first Indian company providing a warranty of 1 lakh kilometres on its electric battery.
The 2-Wheeler models already being produced by Raft Motors Warrior, Soldier, Nubra, Jispa, Indus, Teesta, Indrajeet have become exceedingly popular among youngsters. Rising Fuel Prices have only added good numbers in their sales.
Alongside producing electric vehicles, Raft Motors is also working on an affordable charging station that will be available to shop owners at a low price of Rs 5000. Other consumer electronic products like smart android televisions and hi-fi karaoke systems are already available in the market. They are seeing a significant surge in demand with the upcoming season of celebrations.
The company is developing an Electric Car that can give a Range of 1600 KMs in Single Charge, expected to be launched by mid of 2023.
The company is providing a 5-Day training programme for a low price of Rs 99. Post completion, any person will be able to open a service centre in their vicinity or alternate Business Opportunities in this Industry.
Interested individuals please click on the link below: (https://forms.gle/kHkQMQBm4yWja1gr5
For Raft Motor products click on this link: (https://forms.gle/BLH17zTnuJbSh2677)
Lastly, to apply for dealership of Raft Motors, click on this link: (https://forms.gle/GKVezNgofRgzPG5H7)
For More Information visit (www.raftmotors.com) or call on Toll-Free: 1800 210 3888
