Raft Motors: Pioneer India's EV Revolution, with launch of world's longest-range scooter

You would like to read
- On this 75th Independence Day, Europa Locks marches ahead with its mission of making India theft free, with anti-theft engineering expertise
- Sidharth Shukla is The Times Most Desirable Man on TV 2020
- Jurm Ka Chehra - A crime thriller to get your adrenaline rushing
- Intech Safety rules the protective-gear industry with total quality management
- MevoFit introduces 100% Organic Cork Yoga Mat with TPE Padded Base
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai based Raft Motors recently announced an EV Scooter INDUS NX that can achieve 480+* Kilometres Range in a Single Charge.
The Scooter comes with a Unique 1 Lakh KMs Warranty and Dual-Battery Options, with 10 Amps Fast Charging, to Save Your Time. The Raft's Indus NX Scooter comes with Next-Gen features like Reverse Gear, Theft Alarm, Keyless-Start, Remote-Locking, Stylish Disc Brakes and Child-Safe Parking Mode.
Indus NX is available in Three Variants to suit every requirement, as per Update from Company Correspondents:-
First with Portable 48V65Ah Lithium-Ion Battery that can give 156 KMs Range, available at Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 1,18,500/- in Mumbai.
Mid-Range Variant is with Non-Movable 48V135Ah Battery, can give up to 324 Kms Range. This Variant is available at Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 1,91,976/- Only.
Top Variant comes with Dual-Battery Option with Capacity of 9.6KWH, can give Range up to 480+KMS in Single Charge, Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 2,57,431/-.
Raft Motors has a strong dealership presence across 550 cities in India. They vision to mark its Footprints in Every District of India by March 2022 and Every Country across Globe by March 2023, as per the Futuristic Plans shared by Managing Director Parivesh Shukla. Raft Motors are getting overwhelming interest from Every Corner of the World.
Raft have been working on Consumer Products and the company also launched Android-based Smart TV and Hi-Fi Karaoke Sound System, which has gained massive popularity and demand in recent Festival Times.
Addition of Consumer Electronics in product portfolio has gained Huge Confidence among Raft Dealers.
Click on Below Link to know more about Raft Motors Dealership and be a part of Global Expansion: (https://raftmotors.com/apply-for-dealership)
Contact Raft Motors on National Toll-Free: 1800 2103 888.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor