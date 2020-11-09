Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living and Audible collaborate to launch an inspirational audio series: 'Happiness Decoded'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9, (ANI/PRNewswire): Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living, and Audible have joined hands to release 'Happiness Decoded', an inspirational audio series by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a humanitarian, spiritual leader, ambassador of peace and human values, and founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

The series is based on Art of Living Programs, that have inspired millions to discover happiness within themselves and changed lives for the better.

Presented by Rainshine Entertainment and produced by Art of Living, 'Happiness Decoded' is a 40-episode English series, also available in Hindi as 'Anand Ki Aur', available exclusively on Audible apps (Audible Suno and Audible.in).

In this series, Gurudev shares his wisdom to support listeners in their journey of getting out of the web of negative emotions and transforming those very thoughts to create a sustainable and joyful future. He decodes multiple human emotions to encourage listeners to step away from the instability of the outside world and seek strength from within.

"Life without emotions is very dry. While they add color and excitement to life, emotions can also be overwhelming and sweep you off your feet. It needs some skill to deal with your own and others' emotions. With wisdom, emotions enrich your life and nourish you. This compilation touches on the nuances of so many emotions that are part of everyone's life," said, Gurudev, speaking on the launch of his series on Audible.

"It is an honor for us to present Art of Living shows Happiness Decoded and Anand Ki Aur in collaboration with Rainshine Entertainment, exclusively on Audible Suno. With this series, we intend to bring Gurudev's wisdom in an accessible and intimate way. His teachings have helped transform many lives and we hope that our listeners can attain some positivity and happiness through this series," said Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, commenting on the new show.

"The last six months have seen a plethora of change, be it in the environment we live in, or the kind of entertainment we consume. This has put significant pressure on our daily routine, whether it is working from home, parenting or pursuing hobbies. Simultaneously, people are also now more open to consuming content in new and innovative formats, and the audio medium is increasingly becoming more popular and relevant. Keeping this in mind, it is our privilege to partner with the Art of Living Foundation and Audible to launch 'Happiness Decoded' and 'Anand Ki Aur', which is replete with life lessons from Gurudev Ji in a simple yet meaningful way," said Kiran Nithyanand, SVP Emerging Business, Rainshine Entertainment , who stitched the series together.

The show will be available free of cost for all users of Audible Suno and for all members of Audible.in.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)