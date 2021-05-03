Raj Khatri a Filmmaker by Passion and a Flag Bearer for Social Change.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On 24 March 2020, the Prime Minister of India announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Within a fortnight, the National Commission of Women (NCW) reported a 100 per cent rise in complaints of domestic violence cases.

It's been over a year and other data also suggests that violence against women have been at an all-time high since the last decade. Given the dire times and situations with the coronavirus, this problem is not being addressed as much as it should be.

But constant efforts are being made by one organization to curb this unfortunate evil of the society. One such constant warrior has been the MISSION FIGHT BACK, a Mumbai based organisation who have been supporting and enabling women for years. Co-Founded by maverick film-maker and philanthropist Raj Khatri along with Lt Col Rohit Mishra, MFB is known for running various programmes around the country which help women by providing them self-defence training sessions thus enabling them to be stronger.

Raj Khatri has always been at the forefront of these ventures. The most recent initiative being the collaboration between MFB and the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha where the MFB team provided self-defence classes to all the women employees. Boosted with 100 per cent participation. Raj and his team have vowed not to slow down and to further enhance their reach they have planned to extend their goodwill. With the onset of lockdowns across the country, Mission Fightback have decided to start an online self-defence program.

This program would help reach out to women at home, given the rise in digital space the program is destined to reach and help maximum women out there. Raj's other philanthropic endeavour is the Raj Khatri Foundation, which targets and reaches sections of society where even the barest necessities such as food and healthcare are luxuries. From food donating drives to automated sanitary pad dispensers for the underprivileged in remote locations, Raj Khatri foundation has been in constant service for the society.

Apart from social responsibilities and film-making, Raj Khatri has also made his mark in the world of entertainment, media, and events. Leading with his entrepreneurial skills and a creative mindset, Raj founded multiple successful ventures in the above fields. Ranging from big-scale international events to fully integrated media management, the RK group of companies have marked a prominently dominant name in the industry. Raj Khatri and his dedicated team have been the instrumental component in this meteoric growth. But it's their work on movements like Mission Fight Back that helps inspire society as a whole.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

