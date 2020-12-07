Raj Mahajan penned 'Aarti' for his deceased Mother on her first death anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/Media Dekho): Famous Music Director Raj Mahajan is creating headlines these days. It may sound weird but this time, he penned an 'Aarti' for his deceased mother and produced the same. 'AartiMaa Indira Ki' already released the same on 19th November, 2020 worldwide on all the music websites under the music label of Moxx Music Company. The melody of this composition is traditional yet arranged by Raj Mahajan and his team. His mother expired on the same day of release of the music.

Raj Mahajan stated on his social media, "Position of Mother is above all the gods... Nothing is greater than a mother... I made this creation keeping my mother as god in mind."

Raj Mahajan has been appreciated well by his fans on internet for his noble work.

He further stated, "This devotional song is dedicated to my mother. She is also known as Maa Indira. I have worshipped the glory of my kind hearted mother. This composition explains the features of sacrifice, endurance, contentment and kind emotions for mankind. Her mantra for a successful life was "1 Chup 100 KoHaraatiHai" (1 Silence defeats 100 quarrels) which was solution to all the conflicts. There are many such teaching of successful life taught by her. I am going to dedicate this 'Aarti' in the memory of my beloved mother."

When Raj played this Aarti to his family member for the first time, they got emotional and started crying. Sisters Rekha, Ranjita, Jaldhara and Rajni said, "Nothing can be better than this."

This devotional composition has been sung by singer Arun Singh. Raj Mahajan gave his singing break. Arun Singh has already many other songs for Raj Mahajan and Moxx Music Company. Raj Mahajan has promoted many artists through his label under his direction and has been a 'Godfather' to many singers and actors. He has provided platform to many budding artists without charging any cost. Raj Mahajan has been making headlines for his probable entry in Salman Khan's TV Show Bigg Boss since Bigg Boss 10. He has produced more than 2,000 music videos including regional and hindi versions. He would host a TV Show named 'Music Masti with Raj Mahajan' on a National TV in the year.

