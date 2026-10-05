NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: The Appeal of Conscience Foundation presented Raj Subramaniam, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation, with the Appeal of Conscience Award at the foundation's 61st Annual Gala, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. As president and CEO of FedEx Corporation, Subramaniam leads one of the world's largest transportation and logistics companies. A more than 35-year FedEx veteran, Subramaniam became the second CEO in the company's history in 2022 after serving in a series of leadership roles across the global enterprise, including as President and Chief Operating Officer. His international leadership experience and focus on globalization have contributed to the success and transformation of FedEx, while his work outside the company has focused on advancing economic growth and global trade. In 2023, Subramaniam received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian honor presented by the President of India to members of the Indian diaspora in recognition of outstanding achievements in India and abroad.

"I am honored to receive the Appeal of Conscience Award from Rabbi Schneier and the Appeal of Conscience Foundation," said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx. "At FedEx, we believe that connecting the world through trade and innovation does more than move goods - it builds bridges, fosters international cooperation, and brings communities closer together. We are committed to leveraging our global reach to build a more connected and unified world." Through its global network, FedEx connects businesses and economies, enabling trade and creating pathways for businesses to reach markets around the world. In India, FedEx continues to strengthen its infrastructure and capabilities, supporting Indian businesses in accessing international markets and participating in global trade.

"Raj Subramaniam is being recognized for his international visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to connecting people worldwide through innovation and service," said Rabbi Arthur Schneier, founder and president of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation. "Under his stewardship, FedEx has advanced a culture of social and global responsibility and international cooperation that reflects ACF's mission." Previous Honorees The ACF has recognized prominent business leaders and public figures with the Appeal of Conscience Award including: Bernard Arnault, Mary Barra, Barbara Bush, Michael Bloomberg, Albert Bourla, Archbishop Elpidophoros, Robert Iger, Muhtar Kent, Coretta Scott King, Robert Kraft, Brian Moynihan, Virginia Rometty, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Masayoshi Son, Paul Volcker, Timotheus Höttges, Stephen M. Ross, Susan Wojcicki, Dr. Rong Yiren, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Tony Elumelu.

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