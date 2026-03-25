PNN

New Delhi [India], March 25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 board examination results today. Aryan Nagayach, a resident of Bharatpur studying in Adarsh Vidhya Mandir Senior Secondary School, topped the examination with 99.5 per cent.

Aryan, a student enrolled in the Udaan 2.0 batch of PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah, described this achievement as unexpected and extremely fulfilling. He credited his success to his parents and teachers.

The student scored 99 in Hindi, 99 in English, 100 in Science, 100 in Social Science, 99 in Mathematics, and 100 in Sanskrit, showcasing a remarkable performance in the examinations.