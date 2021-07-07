Rajasthan's Health Infrastructure gets a new boost with the installation of Oxygen Plants across the state

You would like to read
- Prince Pipes airlifts oxygen concentrators to support India's war against Covid
- Servotech's #O2FORALL initiative bringing oxygen concentrators and UVC Disinfectant products closer to the masses
- Khalsa Aid raises over Rs. 1 crore in 3 days through crowdfunding to procure oxygen concentrators
- Modish Care to import 25,000 oxygen concentrators to help India fight against COVID-19
- Shadowfax to enable delivery of Oxygen Concentrators to 100 cities in India
New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): With COVID-19 cases slowly decreasing in Rajasthan and with much speculation about the third wave and other variants coming forth, Ajmer city has been amplifying its medical infrastructure and is vouching on implementing robust healthcare amenities to resist any outbreak of deadly diseases in the near future.
Earlier this year, the lack of adequate health care facilities took a toll on the lives of the residents of the city.
Since the Delta variant is more sensitive, there is a possibility of an extreme outspread. In order to cater to the same, there will be a need to well equip Rajasthan hospitals with proper Oxygen concentrators so that the state Government can be well prepared.
In order to avoid any catastrophe, the Rajasthan Government has initiated building up of well-planned and robust healthcare infrastructure to stabilize the concurrent cases and provide well equipped medical facilities to maintain a healthy and COVID free environment for its patients. In a bid to take the unforeseen situations onto its stride, the Government has not left any stones unturned to associate with companies that are keen on investing in India, for better healthcare services.
The Government has been setting up the Oxygen Plants across the state, and is committed to incorporating healthcare amenities in the Government hospitals. This initiative will help the state and its cities to be prepared for any impact of the current Delta Plus virus, which is considered to be contagious and deadly for both adults and kids.
Keeping the promise of creating a robust healthcare network in the state, the Government officials in alliance with the (https://srammram.com) SRAM & MRAM Group along with (http://atdgroup.in) ATD Group has been actively installing state-of-art technology "MISHA" Oxygen Plants in multiple cities of Rajasthan including Ajmer city as well. With the incorporation in the city, the Oxygen Plant will be aiding the Janana Hospital of Ajmer for the uninterrupted oxygen requirements.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor