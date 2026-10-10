PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 10: Reputation management strategist Rajdeep Singh Chauhan was named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year 2026 at the Elite Leadership Awards and Summit, held in Goa on 2 October. Chauhan is the founder of BigBuzz Media Services in Dubai and Pulse Business in India.

Chauhan also addressed the summit's business audience in a talk titled "Your Reputation Enters the Room Before You Do", on how customers, investors, and prospective partners form a view of a company from search results, reviews, and AI-generated answers before any direct contact.

"Most companies still treat reputation as something to manage after a problem appears," said Chauhan. "By then, the decision has often been made. What people find about you before the first meeting is now part of the business itself, and leadership teams need to own it.