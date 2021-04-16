Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University talks about CBSE exam postponement

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability for the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), imparts education, firmly based on their four Core Principles of providing industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless education.

"The recent announcement by CBSE postponing the 12th standard board exams has been a huge cause of concern for millions of students and their parents across the country. While the situation owing to the resurgence of the pandemic is unprecedented, the need of the hour is to address the duress that the students are faced with. We at NIIT University, are always available to talk to them, address their apprehensions and support them in any possible way," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University, talking about the postponement of CBSE board exams.

"Our Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) is completely online, allowing applicants and their parents to communicate with the University on the programs from the safety of their homes, and for us to understand their aspirations better. Also, we take into account an aggregate of 10th scores and a personal interview as well. We will stand by these students and ensure that they have a bright future," added Rajendra S Pawar.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)