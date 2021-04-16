Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University talks about CBSE exam postponement

You would like to read
- Admissions to FLAME University for 2021 intake begin on 19th October 2020
- CBSE Board Exams 2021 alert: High time to practice the most updated CBSE Sample Papers | High Scoring Tips
- CBSE Boards 2021 date sheet out! 6 key tips to score big | How to beat exam stress?
- CBSE Board Exams 2021 | Last 60 days! Here's what toppers did to score maximum
- 7 must-do activities to climb up the success ladder in CBSE Boards 2021
New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability for the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), imparts education, firmly based on their four Core Principles of providing industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless education.
"The recent announcement by CBSE postponing the 12th standard board exams has been a huge cause of concern for millions of students and their parents across the country. While the situation owing to the resurgence of the pandemic is unprecedented, the need of the hour is to address the duress that the students are faced with. We at NIIT University, are always available to talk to them, address their apprehensions and support them in any possible way," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University, talking about the postponement of CBSE board exams.
"Our Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) is completely online, allowing applicants and their parents to communicate with the University on the programs from the safety of their homes, and for us to understand their aspirations better. Also, we take into account an aggregate of 10th scores and a personal interview as well. We will stand by these students and ensure that they have a bright future," added Rajendra S Pawar.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor