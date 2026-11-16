PNN Sivasagar (Assam) [India], November 16: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar Campus, celebrated its 6th Convocation Ceremony, held as part of the Institute's 10th Convocation, on November 14, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey of academic excellence and commitment to developing skilled human resources for the energy sector. The ceremony was graced by Shri Gokul Chandra Swargiary, Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Sandeep Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, MC2 Foundation, as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Aniruddha B. Pandit, President, Board of Governors (BoG), RGIPT and Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT.

The occasion was attended by representatives from industry and government, members of academia, graduating students, their parents and guardians, faculty members, officers, staff, and media representatives. The President (BoG), Prof. Aniruddha B. Pandit, highlighted the historical significance of Sivasagar and the Ahom dynasty, emphasising the region's rich natural resources and their sustainable utilization. He outlined the key responsibilities of faculty members, including quality teaching, active research, industry and societal engagement, and scholarly writing. Highlighting Assam's potential in biomass and biodiversity, he discussed opportunities for promoting sustainable energy from RGIPT Sivasagar Campus. Congratulating the students, he encouraged them to use AI responsibly, develop innovative and scalable solutions to local challenges, and focus on sustainability.

Shri Sandeep Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, MC2 Foundation, congratulated all the students and highlighted India's energy security challenges, particularly its dependence on imported crude oil and LPG, and the resilience and innovation demonstrated by Indian refineries during the recent geopolitical crisis. Emphasising Assam's rich petroleum heritage, including the Digboi Refinery and Nazira oilfields, he acknowledged the region's significant contribution to India's oil and gas industry. He encouraged students to participate in energy research, innovation and entrepreneurship through industry-academia collaboration. He shared that success depends not merely on degrees or technical knowledge but also on a positive attitude, continuous learning, curiosity, perseverance and passion. He urged students to embrace challenges, pursue their goals and maintain a healthy balance between work and life.

The Chief Guest, Shri Gokul Chandra Swargiary, congratulated the diploma awardees students and urged them to pursue their careers with dedication, discipline, and integrity. He emphasised dreaming big, hard work, continuous learning, perseverance, teamwork and problem-solving skills. Highlighting Assam's growing energy sector, he encouraged students to explore opportunities in natural gas, CNG, LPG, PNG and emerging clean fuels. He stressed that safety must be an uncompromising culture in the oil and gas industry. He also encouraged students to serve Assam and assured RGIPT students of industry support for training, internships and projects. Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students and their parents on the successful completion of this important academic milestone. He highlighted the significant progress and achievements of the RGIPT Sivasagar Campus, providing an overview of its academic advancements, student accomplishments, sponsored research initiatives, intellectual property generation, industry partnerships, sustainability efforts, and ongoing infrastructure development. He underscored the Institute's continued commitment to strengthening its academic and research ecosystem, enhancing institutional capabilities, and creating an enabling environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and meaningful industry engagement.

Prof. Hirani reaffirmed RGIPT's vision of developing world-class teaching, research, and innovation infrastructure to position the Institute as a premier national institution addressing the emerging technological and human resource needs of the energy sector. He emphasized the need to deepen industry-academia collaborations, promote interdisciplinary research, nurture entrepreneurial initiatives, and equip students with the knowledge and competencies required to navigate the evolving challenges of energy transition, environmental sustainability, and technological transformation. Concluding his address, Prof. Hirani urged the graduating students to embark on their professional journeys with confidence, dedication, intellectual curiosity, integrity, and a commitment to lifelong learning. He encouraged them to leverage their education and expertise to contribute meaningfully to technological innovation, industrial growth, environmental sustainability, and nation-building, while upholding the highest standards of professional ethics, social responsibility, and service to society.

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