Rajnandini Metal Limited grosses 1000 crore sales in 2022

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rajnandini Metal Limited is one of the most reputed names in wire and metal industry.
Established in 2010, the company works as a crucial business interface, networking between manufacturers/processors/yards and consumers/traders worldwide.
After increase in the net profit by 127 per cent in the quarter ended June 2022, comes along another great news for Rajnandini Metal Limited as it has successfully grossed 1000 crore in sales already this year.
Even during pandemic, Rajnandini Metal Limited has provided bonus to its investors twice in 2020 and 2021. The company is growing at a rapid pace with finance cost remained under control during FY2021-22. EBITDA margins have been maintained with an impressive growth momentum in line with the company's plans with a Y-o-Y increase of 40.11 per cent. The total revenue and EAT of the company have been on a steady rise as well since 2019 till date. The company increased its total revenue from 14,885 lacs in 2019 to 1,02,949 lacs in 2021-22. The earnings after tax for the company witnessed a growth from 115 lacs in 2019 to a total of 1,001 lacs in 2022.
Rajnandini Metal Pvt. Ltd. was converted to a Limited company, and listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website in 2018. Since the listing, the company's shares have skyrocketed over the past two years. With the initial price of a share being Rs. 13, shares of Rajnandini Metal Limited today cost almost above Rs. 460 per share. Giving yet another benefit to its investors, Rajnandini Metal Limited is now set to announce its maiden dividend on 1st August 2022.
Rajnandini Metal Limited deals in various products such as Copper Rod, Annealed Bare Copper Wire, Fine Copper Wire, Multi Stranded Copper Cables, Bunched Copper Wire, Submersible Wires and Flat Cables as well as House Wires. Its clientele includes top names from the field of Steel, Automotive, Light/Heavy Engineering, Construction, Chemical and Electronic Industry.
Het Ram Sharma, Managing Director - Rajnandini Metal Limited shares, "It's been over two decades and we are happy to share that the company is on an upward growth. Irrespective of lockdown and COVID-19 effect on industries, we managed to sustain our growth and have delivered bonus not just once but twice. I am thankful to all investors who have shown their trust in the company. We are committed to growth and looking forward for company's expansion worldwide."
Aimed at establishing itself as a true solution providing company in the world metal industry, Rajnandini Metal Limited embarks on creating and developing newer markets in Africa, East Europe, Latin America, etc. by adding them into its mainstream business network.
It also looks at delving into trading and production opportunities which allows integration and impetus to its current activities. Adding value to customer's business is Rajnandini Metal Limited's motto and their success is driven by intelligent solutions and a solid commitment towards achieving customer satisfaction.
For the future, Rajnandini Metal Limited aims at expanding their capacity and capability by introducing their own new products under their brand name - RML. The product line is said to have items including MCB, Switches, LED, Fans, Geysers and other household appliances. Rajnandini Metal Limited is also set to introduce a B2C segment by aggressive push of wire manufacturing.
The company has been ISO certified along with certifications from the Haryana State Pollution Control, Material Recycling Association of India, and other prestigious organizations.
