Rajnigandha Pearls joins hands with India Fashion Awards 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): India Fashion Awards is an initiative by Sanjay Nigam that recognizes the unsung heroes of the ever-growing fashion industry.

Rajnigandha Pearls is the presenting partner for the second season of the India Fashion Awards being held on 25th September 2021.

Rajnigandha Pearls holds immense pride in its association with the platform of India Fashion Awards that celebrates all those who have made a significant contribution to the fashion industry. Rajnigandha Pearls was launched in August 2013 by DS Group to mark a foray into the flavoured cardamom seeds category.

Made from handpicked cardamom, the choicest saffron coated in pure Silver leaves is what makes Rajnigandha Pearls a discernable after mint. A rich blend of freshness that delights the palate with its aromatic flavour, (https://www.dsgroup.com/our-businesses/mouth-fresheners)Rajnigandha Pearls make a delightful companion at all times.

The brand associates itself with goodness and believes that goodness cannot be measured through wealth or money but only through our good deeds and a kind demeanour. Rajnigandha Pearls holds that goodness need not to be planned or executed in a magnanimous fashion. Goodness can be spontaneous and can be accomplished in our day to day lives. Being a brand that strongly propagates the idea of being good and doing good without any expectation, they are glad to associate with the platform which appreciates the goodness in the fashion industry.

"DS Group is proud to be associated with India Fashion awards as a brand that believes in goodness, luxury and achievements. We look forward to celebrating these talents for the second consecutive year, on 25th September 2021, with the India fashion Awards 2021.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)