VMPL Gurgaon (Haryana)/ Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], September 21: For most affluent families, luxury is defined by space, privacy, wellness, and time. With urban areas becoming overly crowded and challenging, prospective second home buyers are opting for properties away from the hustle of urban areas towards a destination where nature rules, while still being in proximity to the NCR region. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is making this trend even more prominent. Among the locations benefiting from this transformation are Govindgarh and Naugaon in Alwar, Rajasthan. This stretch is gaining massive attention from HNI buyers searching for a farmhouse in Naugaon as an accessible alternative to the city. However, Naugaon falls within proximity to multiple industrial areas such as Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Tijara, and Kotputli. On a broader district level, Naugaon is also close to industrial estates in Alwar like RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) and MIA (Matasya Industrial Area), where major companies have their manufacturing plants.

On the contrary, Govindgarh is emerging as a peaceful destination suited to long-term farmhouse investment. Situated directly off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the region is emerging as a preferred destination for buyers seeking a farmhouse for sale near Delhi NCR that combines accessibility with privacy, natural beauty, long-term lifestyle value, and cultural travel. Rajvanam has been conceptualized around the changing meaning of luxury, positioning itself as a managed, low-density, nature-first estate built for the evolving second-home buyer. Situated in Govindgarh, directly off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, this farmhouse in Govindgarh sits approximately 90 minutes from both Gurgaon and Jaipur. Furthermore, the proposed Barvada Exit will further aid in providing good connectivity to the farmhouse.

When the Commute Shrinks, the Possibilities Grow For decades, having a second home away from the urban landscape has always been a choice between work life and the appeal of open space. Today's high-tech and access-controlled highways have helped achieve the perfect blend of both, allowing you to have the best of the two worlds. This shift supports two different purposes of having a second home. Either as a countryside getaway from work to relax on the weekends or as a workplace from which one can conduct business without any distractions. The first purpose is suited for those urban professionals looking to unwind, while the latter purpose is for those who can work from anywhere. Located off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rajvanam is being built to offer buyers of farmhouses near Delhi NCR both options at once.

Only 31 Homes, and All the Room in the World Spanning an area of 27 acres, Rajvanam is a consciously developed wellness-oriented property that houses only 31 opulent farmhouses in total, providing an unusual element of spaciousness, exclusivity, and privacy. Almost all of the estate area is occupied by a landscaped area and more than 10,000 trees, making nature the focal point of one's everyday life in Rajvanam. In contrast to projects in which nature is a secondary component of the ownership, Rajvanam is an estate in which the elements of nature such as orchards, shady walks, water features, and garden kitchens serve for wellness and contemplation. The estate's landscaping includes fruit orchards, water bodies, shaded nature trails, cycling pathways, personal kitchen gardens, and open green zones, along with a curated mix of fruit varieties, flowering plants, and organic vegetable patches.

Farmhouse plots range from 1,800 to 3,025 sq. yards, with private gardens of 600 to 1,000 sq. yards and kitchen gardens of 150 to 350 sq. yards, giving each residence room to function as a genuine reset space, where families can spend time outdoors, children can engage with nature closely, and owners can step away from city life without compromising comfort. Ownership, Without the Upkeep Ongoing maintenance has traditionally been the trade-off of owning a farmhouse. Rajvanam removes it: a professionally managed ecosystem covering security, landscaping, housekeeping, organic farming support, and resort-style maintenance means residents show up and simply live in it. Owners seeking additional flexibility also have access to optional hospitality and homestay opportunities.

"Luxury today is increasingly defined by quality of life rather than proximity to a city centre," said Mr. Gautam Arjun, MD, Rajvanam. "Buyers want space, nature, privacy, and ease of ownership, all within convenient reach of their primary residence. Rajvanam has been designed to bring those aspirations together in a single destination." A Resort at the Heart of a Private World At the centre of the community is a 25,000+ sq. ft. clubhouse, designed as the estate's social heart, supporting wellness, recreation, dining, celebrations, and remote work with the convenience of a luxury resort and the intimacy of a private estate. Marquee amenities include:

* 24/7 restaurant * Fitness and wellness centres * Lake with a nature trail * Musical garden * Mini theatre * Library * Banquet hall and business centre * Landscaped seating and waterfall deck Every Weekend, a Different Kind of Escape Rajvanam's location is also an entry point into the world of cultural and natural experiences of Rajasthan. The residents here can easily visit the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Ranthambore National Park, and Sariska Tiger Reserve, along with various other places like Agra, Jaipur, Vrindavan, and Mathura. These heritage and cultural experiences are sure to turn every weekend into an opportunity for exploration and outdoor experiences, making Rajvanam a genuine base for family travel, private gatherings, and curated getaways.

Redefining What Luxury Means Across global luxury markets, the definition of wealth is shifting. Today's buyers are purchasing more than a second home; they are buying an environment that supports a better way of life. The most coveted assets are increasingly found not in crowded city centres, but in destinations offering space, wellness, privacy, and a deeper connection with nature. According to the World Health Organization, 91% of people who live in urban settings around the world breathe polluted air, and it is increasingly being found that there is a link between increasing levels of stress, anxiety, and non-communicable diseases in people due to rapid urbanization. The scenario in India is even worse, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 46.7 µg/m³ in urban areas, which is almost nine times higher than the WHO guidelines of 5 µg/m³.

Indian research organizations and experts have increasingly recognized the role green spaces play in dealing with stress, physical activity, and psychology. For people living in urban India, which suffers from the ill effects of traffic pollution and lack of greenery, homes that have green spaces are actually a healthy investment for both lifestyle and long-term health. For HNI and upper-income buyers, luxury now goes beyond having a fancy interior and a fancy address. For the present generation of Indians, luxury now means having clean air, privacy, land, wellness, lazy weekends, and family time together. All these attributes come together when we talk about Rajvanam.

About Rajvanam Rajvanam is a 27-acre managed luxury farmhouse estate in Govindgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan, which lies right off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, roughly an hour and a half away from both Gurgaon and Jaipur. With 31 low-density farmhouses, over 10,000 trees, private kitchen gardens, orchards, and a clubhouse with over 25,000 square feet of floor space, Rajvanam is an entirely managed, resort-like property experience for people looking to buy a farmhouse near Delhi NCR. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)