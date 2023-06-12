Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance wearing M & S Fusion collection On digital issue of Elle
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh graces the latest digital cover of ELLE India, dressed in Marks & Spencer's exclusive for India - Fusion Collection. With her impeccable style and captivating presence, Rakul Preet embodies sophistication in every frame.
The cover features Rakul Preet wearing a navy blue off-shoulder cotton dress from the Fusion collection, priced at Rs 3999 only.
Celebrating the modern-day elegant look, Rakul dons a fringed hem embroidered cape priced at just Rs 4999 paired with a black bralette & white trousers creating a trendy look. Channelling her inner elegance, she looks effortlessly chic in a white printed tiered dress, adorned with a mandarin collar and full sleeves priced at Rs 5999, the dress has a comfort stylish vibe that is perfect for the summer season.
The New Fusion Collection is available at select Marks & Spencer stores
Follow https://www.instagram.com/p/CtRQ95Kxsfl/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D @marksandspencerindia for more looks!
