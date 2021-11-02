Ram Bandhu salutes our local everyday heroes this Diwali with short film 'A Soulful Diwali - Khare Prakashparva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading food FMCG company, Empire Spices and Foods Ltd. (ESFL) popular for its flagship brand Ram Bandhu has released a Marathi short film titled 'A soulful diwali - Khare Prakashparva'.

The heart-touching campaign was created with the aim of supporting and honouring selfless community workers like local Kirana store owners, the milkman, the vegetable vendors, the sweepers and other such silent warriors who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

The film captures the story of a Kirana store owner played by award-winning Marathi actor Kishor Kadam at Gokuldham Society and his apprehensions through the journey of the poignant film.

"At Ram Bandhu we feel indebted to the countless COVID warriors who are helping us fight this pandemic. We wanted to express our gratitude through this film. This Diwali let us light a lamp in the honour of the COVID warriors of our neighbourhood; the local Kirana store owner, the milkman, the vegetable vendors, the sweepers and other such silent warriors," shared Hemant Rathi, Chairman, ESFL.

Commenting on the film, Umesh Rathi, Managing Director, ESFL said, "Small businesses have taken a hit during the pandemic and are still recovering from the impact of it. The local retail stores have played a pivotal role in providing the households with essential goods while risking their own health and safety. This film is a salute to all such selfless Samaritans."

Renowned Actor, Shivaji Satam who features in the film shared, "The script was so heart touching that I couldn't say no to it despite having several other engagements. I appreciate the fact that an established brand like Ram Bandhu has chosen to put forth this kind of a message during Diwali. I am really happy to be a part of such a noble endeavour."

The film has been produced by Whiteline Studios. Hemant Bele, Creative Head, Whiteline Studios shared, "This Diwali short film 'A soulful diwali - Khare Prakashparva' by Ram Bandhu is a small effort to give our unsung COVID warriors the recognition they deserve and to make this Diwali one filled with love, light & gratitude."

Lead Actor Kishor Kadam said, "It is a privilege to be part of such a film with a social message and to enact the role of one of our unsung COVID warriors."

ESFL recently announced Madhuri Dixit-Nene as the brand ambassador for Ram Bandhu's papad and pickle products.

ESFL's brand portfolio includes the brands Ram Bandhu, RBM, Temptin' and Zaiqa. These are loved by the masses for the taste, variants and convenience that they bring. The company has its presence in the markets across 12 states in India with more than half a million retail shops, a large team of field force and 1000+ distributors dedicated to supplying the best products and culinary delicacies to the consumers.

The company also has been exporting its products to countries like US, UK, Qatar, Dubai, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

Video Link: A Soulful Diwali - Khare Prakashparva | Ram Bandhu | (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAYWf4dhAPU)

For more information, please visit (https://www.rambandhu.com)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)